Loss against UCLA drops LSU out of both polls

After dropping its season opener on the road against UCLA, 38-27, LSU dropped out of the Top 25 in the latest rankings of the Associated Press poll as well as the USA Coaches Poll.

LSU (0-1) received 95 total votes in both polls while UCLA jumped into the poll at No. 16 after a 2-0 start in the AP Poll.

The Tigers look to rebound this weekend in its home opener against McNeese State.

AP Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (64) 1-0

2. Georgia (1) 1-0

3. Ohio State 1-0

4. Oklahoma 1-0

5. Texas A&M 1-0

6. Clemson 0-1

7. Notre Dame 1-0

8. Cincinnati 1-0

9. Florida 1-0

10. Iowa State 1-0

11. Oregon 1-0

12. Iowa 1-0

13. Penn State 1-0

14. USC 1-0

15. Texas 1-0

16. UCLA 2-0

17. Wisconsin 0-1

18. Utah 1-0

19. Coastal Carolina 1-0

20. Ole Miss 1-0

21. Virginia Tech 1-0

22. North Carolina 0-1

23. Oklahoma State 1-0

24. Miami 0-1

25. Arizona State 1-0

