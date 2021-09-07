Loss against UCLA drops LSU out of both polls
After dropping its season opener on the road against UCLA, 38-27, LSU dropped out of the Top 25 in the latest rankings of the Associated Press poll as well as the USA Coaches Poll.
LSU (0-1) received 95 total votes in both polls while UCLA jumped into the poll at No. 16 after a 2-0 start in the AP Poll.
The Tigers look to rebound this weekend in its home opener against McNeese State.
AP Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)
1. Alabama (64) 1-0
2. Georgia (1) 1-0
3. Ohio State 1-0
4. Oklahoma 1-0
5. Texas A&M 1-0
6. Clemson 0-1
7. Notre Dame 1-0
8. Cincinnati 1-0
9. Florida 1-0
10. Iowa State 1-0
11. Oregon 1-0
12. Iowa 1-0
13. Penn State 1-0
14. USC 1-0
15. Texas 1-0
16. UCLA 2-0
17. Wisconsin 0-1
18. Utah 1-0
19. Coastal Carolina 1-0
20. Ole Miss 1-0
21. Virginia Tech 1-0
22. North Carolina 0-1
23. Oklahoma State 1-0
24. Miami 0-1
25. Arizona State 1-0
Coaches Poll (first place votes in parenthesis)
1. Alabama 1-0 (64)
2. Georgia 1-0 (1)
3. Ohio State 1-0
4. Oklahoma 1-0
5. Texas A&M 1-0
6. Clemson 1-0
7. Notre Dame 1-0
8. Cincinnati 1-0
9. Florida 1-0
10. Iowa State 1-0
11. Oregon 1-0
12. Iowa 1-0
13. Penn State 1-0
14. USC 1-0
15. Texas 1-0
16. UCLA 2-0
17. Wisconsin 0-1
18. Utah 1-0
19. Coastal Carolina 1-0
20. Ole Miss 1-0
21. Virginia Tech 1-0
22. North Carolina 0-1
23. Oklahoma State 1-0
24. Miami 0-1
25. Arizona State 1-0