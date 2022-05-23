SEC Baseball Tournament Schedule (Day One)

All games at Hoover Metropolitan Complex (Hoover, Alabama)

All Times Central, the second game of each session will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game





Tuesday, May 24th (single elimination)

#6 Georgia vs. #11 Alabama, 9:30 a.m. SEC Network, winner plays #3 Arkansas

#7 Florida vs. South Carolina, TBD SEC Network, winner plays #2 Texas A&M

#8 Vanderbilt vs. #9 Ole Miss, 4:30 p.m. SEC Network, winner plays #1 Tennessee

#5 Auburn vs. #12 Kentucky, TBD SEC Network, winner plays #4 LSU



