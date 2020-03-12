The Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men's Basketball Tournament due to the threat of the coronavirus.

"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

"While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."



The SEC's regular season champion, the University of Kentucky, will be awarded the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The SEC will provide additional updates on other scheduled SEC championship events as they become available.