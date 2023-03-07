For the first time ever, LSU opens play in the SEC men’s basketball tournament in Nashville as the 14th seed in the 14-team league.

The Tigers (13-18 overall, 2-16 SEC), who finished last in the league this season and for the 13th time in school history, play 11th seed Georgia (16-15, 6-12 SEC) Wednesday night at approximately 8:20 in Bridgestone Arena.

LSU, losers of its last 17 of 18 games including 14 straight, lost Feb. 14 at Georgia 65-63 on what was the Tigers’ smallest margin of defeat in SEC play. Georgia guard Justin Hill’s layup with 4.2 seconds left and then his free throw following a steal of LSU forward Tyrell Ward’s errant in-bounds pass with less than a second to play gave the homestanding Bulldogs the slim win.

"I thought at times the offensive execution was very good in that game,” McMahon said. “The defensive effort was good enough, but the 19 turnovers was just way too much to overcome. Georgia puts an unbelievable amount of pressure on you off the dribble and getting to the free throw line. We have to do a better job protecting our paint against them and keeping them off the free throw line.”

The often-overmatched Tigers have had a myriad of problems this season, such as slow starts, extended cold shooting streaks and spotty 3-point defense.

But one of LSU’s biggest bugaboos has been turnovers. In SEC play, opponents are averaging 14.8 points per game off 12.7 LSU turnovers.

“We played well in stretches, but you ask how did you lose two double-digit leads (12 points in a 79-69 loss at Florida Saturday, 19 in an 81-76 loss to Missouri last Wednesday) in games last week?” McMahon said. “We get outscored (by a combined) 33 to 6 off turnovers in both games. And it really makes it difficult to overcome.”

Since the SEC re-started its men’s basketball tournament in 1979, LSU is 6-10 when playing on the first night of the tournament.

The only time the Tigers have played in Wednesday’s first round as one of the four worst teams in the league was in 2017. As a No. 13 seed, LSU lost 79-52 to Mississippi State with then-fifth-year Tigers’ head coach Johnny Jones being fired the next day.

While McMahon is the fifth LSU head coach to finish last in the SEC in his first season in Tigertown, he has been behind the 8-ball since he was hired last March 21 from Murray State after winning 70 per percent of his games in seven seasons.

He took over a destitute situation when almost the entire 2021-22 LSU roster transferred because previous head coach Will Wade was fired for alleged NCAA recruiting violations.

McMahon assembled a roster in 1½ months, cobbling together six transfers (including three from Murray State) and four freshmen.

The Tigers started the season 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC with 10 victories over mid-major teams including the last four by single digits.

Once LSU got into the meat of its tough January SEC schedule, it was obvious the Tigers didn’t have the talent, the athleticism and depth to compete in a league that could receive as many as eight NCAA tourney bids on Sunday when the 68-team field is announced.

“We got off to a good start, found a way to squeak out some games early and had a couple of really good wins (Wake Forest, Arkansas),” McMahon said. “We just weren’t able to establish ourselves in January and February at the level required to win in this league.

“I wish I had done a better job for our players and given them opportunities to win games this year. We’ve got to find to way to handle adversity better.”

McMahon signed two high school players – New Orleans 6-8 power forward Corey Chest and Baltimore guard Mike Williams – in the early signing period last November.

But his recruiting is being hindered because the NCAA has yet to announce sanctions for the Tigers in a case that is now four years old.