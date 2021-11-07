SEC dominance continues in both national polls

The domination of the Southeastern Conference continues in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll as four SEC squads are in the Top 12 in both polls.

USA Today Coaches Top 25

1. Georgia 9-0

2. Alabama 8-1

3. Cincinnati 9-0

4. Oklahoma 9-0

5. Ohio State 8-1

6. Oregon 8-1

7. Notre Dame 8-1

8. Michigan 8-1

9. Michigan State 8-1

10. Oklahoma State 8-1

11. Texas A&M 7-2

12. Ole Miss 7-2

13. Wake Forest 8-1

14. Iowa 7-2

15. BYU 8-2

16. UTSA 9-0

17. Houston 8-1

18. Baylor 7-2

19. N.C. State 7-2

20. Auburn 6-3

21. Coastal Carolina 8-1

22. Pittsburgh 7-2

23. Penn State 6-3

24. Wisconsin 6-3

25. Louisiana Lafayette 8-1





Associated Press Top 25

1. Georgia 9-0

2. Cincinnati 9-0

3. Alabama 8-1

4. Oklahoma 9-0

5. Oregon 8-1

6. Ohio State 8-1

7. Notre Dame 8-1

8. Michigan State 8-1

9. Michigan 8-1

10. Oklahoma State 8-1

11. Texas A&M 7-2

12. Ole Miss 7-2

13. Wake Forest 8-1

14. BYU 8-2

15. UTSA 9-0

16. Auburn 6-3

17. Houston 8-1

18. Baylor 7-2

19. Iowa 7-2

20. Wisconsin 6-3

21. N.C. State 7-2

22. Coastal Carolina 8-1

23. Penn State 6-3

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1

25. Pittsburgh 7-2