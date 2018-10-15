The LSU crowd rushing the field to celebrate the defeat of No. 2 Georgia did not come without consequence.

The SEC levied a $100,000 fine against LSU after those in attendance stormed the field following a 36-16 romping of the Bulldogs, the first time the fans did so since topping Ole Miss back in 2014.

The fine is $50,000 for first-time offers and doubles on the second instance. A third offense or any subsequent violations result in a $250,000 fine.

Many of the players shouted that they were open to paying the fine while celebrating the sixth victory of the season and their third over a top-10 opponent. The win over No. 2 Georgia was LSU’s first defeat of a top-10 opponent in Tiger Stadium. The team beat No. 8 Miami in the opener at AT&T Stadium and knocked off No. 7 Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“It was night and day,” coach Ed Orgeron said after the win on Saturday night. “It started with the Tiger Walk. They were hyped, ready to go. As coaches, we had to remain calm today and the stadium did it for us.”