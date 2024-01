Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Brandon Howard joins Kenny Van Doren on Death Valley Insider to dive into SEC recruiting. The two touch on changes at Alabama and how recruitment could pivot under Kalen DeBoer and his staff.

Howard also breaks down a few LSU targets that chose to go elsewhere in the last few months, tying in the overlap with conference rival Alabama. The guys close out the show with an outlook on the Tigers' 2025 class and what it means to the future.

Follow Brandon Howard on X @BHoward_11 and on Instagram @brandon_howard11.