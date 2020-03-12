SEC suspends regular season/championship competition
Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.
This does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.
The news came shortly after the league's announcement that it was cancelling the remainder of the SEC basketball tournament in Nashville.