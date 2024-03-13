This season has been an up-and-down battle for the LSU Tigers Men's Basketball team. From a buzzer beating loss to Nicholls at the beginning of the season to a buzzer beating win over a ranked Kentucky team in one of their final home games, this season's really had it all. Through all the rough times and failed comebacks, the Tigers managed to finish the season 17-14 with a 9-9 conference record. They went 4-7 in Quad I games with three ranked wins against Ole Miss, South Carolina and Kentucky. Now, after a grueling 31 game schedule, the Tigers head to Nashville for the SEC Tournament; one last chance to scratch and claw their way into March Madness. Now I know what you're thinking, it's going to take the longest of long shots for the Tigers to make the NCAA Tournament, and I agree with you, but it's March, and if I've learned anything from watching college basketball for many years, it's that anything can happen in March.

Second Round - Mississippi State

After finishing as the eight seed in the SEC, the Tigers got the luxury of a first round bye. Instead of playing on Wednesday, like they did last year, they will face off with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday, March 14th and 12pm CT. These two teams met just over two weeks ago. The Tigers were riding high after back-to-back ranked wins, but the Bulldogs came into the PMAC and "out punked" them as Trae Hannibal would say. This time, things are a bit different. The Bulldogs were riding a four-game win streak heading into the last matchup, but this time, they're in the midst of a four-game losing streak. For the Tigers, they dropped a bad game to Arkansas before turning around and earning a close win over Missouri on Saturday. It's going to be a test of who wants it more. a couple weeks ago, that team was Mississippi State, but the Tigers feel they're clicking at the right time (they've won five of their last seven) and are determined to get revenge on the Bulldogs.

Quarterfinals - Tennessee

From here on, this is strictly hypothetical, but this would be the Tigers path to the SEC Championship if they were to continue winning. If they are able to knock off Miss. State, they would immediately turn around a face a Tennessee squad that's trying to make their case for a one seed in March Madness. These two teams met in early February with the Vols getting the best of the Tigers. In that game, LSU faced a hefty halftime deficit, but were able to claw their way back into it in the second half. However, after cutting the lead to 10 with 6.5 minutes left, LSU was unable to complete the comeback and eventually lost by 20. It would be a very tall task for this Tigers team to knock off the No. 1 seed in the SEC, but this is a LSU team that I don't think anyone wants to face moving forward, because they are a much different team now than they were just a month ago.

Semifinals - Auburn/South Carolina

This is where the path gets a little bit less clear, because we have to predict who's going to win on the other side of the bracket, but if LSU is able to make it this far, it seems like they'd face either Auburn or South Carolina. These two teams are very likely to face each other in the quarterfinals, and it should be a very good matchup. The first time these two met, Auburn ran South Carolina out of the building, but I don't see that being the case this time around. The Gamecocks have proven they can beat some of the top teams in the nation, knocking off Tennessee in Knoxville and Kentucky and Florida at home this season. If they get another shot at Auburn, I don't expect it to be a 40 point blowout again. Both of these teams would provide LSU with a very tough challenge. They already beat South Carolina, but it's hard to beat the same team twice, and if it's Auburn, then good luck beating one of the more well rounded teams in the nation. But once again, it's March and anything can happen.

Finals - Alabama/Kentucky/Florida