Secret tweak in swing results in big change for Tyler McManus
Whatever Jay Johnson and the LSU coaching staff have done to adjust the swing of one of their newcomers has worked very well so far. Slidell native Tyler McManus has seen an explosion of power this...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news