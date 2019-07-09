At the start of the 2018 college football season it’s very likely that no one outside of the LSU program expected the Tigers to finish the season with an overall record of 10-3, which included ending UCF’s 25-game winning streak in the Fiesta Bowl, and No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 Poll.

However, with last year’s success comes much greater expectations for 2019.

The Tigers return veteran quarterback Joe Burrow, who will have five-star freshman running back John Emery in the backfield, along with returning receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrance Marshall. Not to mention Joe Brady, the new passing game coordinator, bringing in a no-huddle, RPO-style offense fans aren’t used to seeing in Baton Rouge.

LSU returns several big-time playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, too. Grant Delpit, Rashard Lawrence, Breiden Fehoko, Kristian Fulton and Michael Divinity will all play key roles in Dave Aranda’s defense. Plus, pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson will be back after his ACL injury. Five-star freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will also be heavily featured for the Tigers.

With so much talent on the 2019 roster, here’s where a few national writers and media outlets are ranking the Tigers in the preseason:

LSU lands at No. 4 in ESPN’s Football Power Index Top 25 rankings, just behind Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.

“The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season,” according to ESPN’s website. “FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily.”

ESPN also believes the Tigers will finish the season with a record of 11-1, with the lone loss coming against Alabama.

Phil Steele puts the Tigers at No. 7 in his preseason magazine.

"LSU has my No. 2-rated defense in the country and Joe Burrow will guide a much more potent offense,” Steele wrote. “We have seen what Ed Orgeron can do with low expectations. Can they live up to 2019's larger expectations?"

CBS Sports doesn’t have the Tigers ranked as highly as the other two outlets, but they’re still in the top 10. LSU is at No. 9, with Texas, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson ahead of the Tigers.

LSU opens the season at home on Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern before traveling to face Texas on Sept. 7.



