The fifth largest home crowd in LSU women’s basketball history watched the nation’s 5th best team Sunday afternoon keep its 2022-23 record spotless.

On a day former all-American Seimone Augustus became the first LSU women’s athlete to be honored with a statue, the Lady Tigers won their 18th straight game by blasting Auburn 84-54 in an SEC mismatch.

A Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd of 11,475 watched LSU (18-0, 6-0 SEC) never trail from start to finish.

A school basketball legend honored, the biggest home crowd of the season and another convincing victory is heady stuff for a program that started the year unranked.

But leave it to the wise old head, second-year LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, to look the calendar, glance at the remaining schedule and put things in perfect perspective.

“We haven't done anything really,” Mulkey said. “We've won 18 games and that's impressive and it doesn't matter who you play. We have beat those (teams) that we're supposed to beat and we've beaten them handily.

“But this is only my second year here. We've got a long way to go. We got to keep recruiting. It takes two or three recruiting classes to start stability and I think we're doing that. The transfer portal allowed us to bring in a lot of new pieces.”

No transfer, even on a national scale, has been more impactful than LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese. The transfer from Maryland is now just shy of the school record of 19 consecutive games with a double-double set by former all-American Sylvia Fowles in 2006-07. Reese made it 18 straight vs. Auburn with her 23 points and 15 rebounds.

“I'm just playing a game, I didn't know I was breaking these records until you (media) guys have mentioned it,” Reese said. “I'm just doing whatever it takes to win. I'm happy to just to be mentioned with Sylvia Fowles.”

Reese scored LSU’s first of 9 of 11 points in the second quarter when the Lady Tigers began pulling away from Auburn (10-7, 0-5 SEC), one of three winless teams in SEC play.

LSU led by 9 points at the end of the first quarter, by 19 at halftime, by 18 at the end of the third quarter and used a 10-0 run in a 90-second span late in the game for its 12th win of the year by 30 points or more.

Besides Reese, the Lady Tigers had three other players score in double figures.

West Virginia graduate transfer Jasmime Carson added 18 points, hitting 4 of 7 3-pointers. Senior point guard Alexis Morris nearly had a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson had 10 points.

Auburn was led by Precious Johnson with 13 points and Kharyssa Richardson with 10.

"I thought our team came in here and competed, and that's what I wanted to see,” Auburn head coach Johnnie Harris said. “We can build on that. I'm still looking out on the floor and I've got three or four freshmen (at times). I wanted to see some toughness, and I did.”

LSU’s next action is its Thursday 8 p.m. home game vs. Arkansas (16-3, 3-1). The Razorbacks’ only league loss this season was at home on Dec. 29 to LSU 69-45 in the SEC opener for both teams.







