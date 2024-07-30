The 2024 MLB Draft was just a couple weeks ago, but it is already time to turn our attention towards the 2025 season and draft. As expected, the LSU Tigers have a lot of players who are expecting to hear their name called next July, and they have quite a few players who could go inside the top-100. D1 Baseball released their way-too-early top-100 draft prospects for next year's draft, and the Tigers had seven players make the cut. Today, we're going to take a look at those seven guys and see where they fall on the top-100 list.

Chase Shores - No. 6

Advertisement

Shores came to LSU as the No. 23 ranked prospect in the 2023 class and was having a terrific freshman season before injuring his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery and caused him to miss all of his second year. However, that doesn't stop him from being a top-10 prospect in the draft this year. Shores is 6-foot-8, 245-pounds and has major league stuff. He was 0-1 as a freshman, but posted a 0.96 ERA in 18.1 innings while striking out 15 batters. He'll be back on the mound in 2025, and hopefully we'll see him return to his freshman form.

Daniel Dickinson - No. 8

Daniel Dickinson transferred to LSU from Utah Valley this offseason and gives the Tigers yet another top-10 draft prospect in the 2025 class. Dickinson batted .364 with 14 doubles, 18 homers and 53 RBIs as a sophomore last season. Dickinson is a candidate to take over at third base for Tommy White, because it's going to be very hard to keep a player like him off the field. He's likely a one-year rental, but he has a chance to be special in a Tiger uniform.

Jared Jones - No. 41

Jared Jones wasn't selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, so he will be returning to LSU for one more season. The Tigers first baseman was on fire last year, batting .301 with 28 homers and 59 RBIs. I'm a little surprised he isn't higher on this list, but he's certainly a top-50 prospect and has one more year to move him up this list even more.

Anthony Eyanson - No. 45

Anthony Eyanson transferred to LSU from UC San Diego this offseason, and the left-handed pitcher has a ton of talent. He stands at 6-foot-2 and posted a 6-2 record with a 3.07 ERA while striking out 85 batter in 82.0 innings of work. He joins a loaded Tigers pitching staff and will have to fight for a starting job this season, but he should have ample time to show the scouts why he should remain a top-50 prospect.

Jacob Mayers - No. 68

Another Tiger transfer, Jacob Mayers, makes his way onto this list, coming in at No. 68. The former Nicholls righty had a fantastic freshman season in 2023 where he posted a 2.02 ERA while striking out 105 batters in 75.2 innings. In 2024 however, walks got the best of him. His ERA jumped to 4.58 and he had 76 walks compared to 106 strikeouts. Mayers has a ton of talent, but needs a coaching staff that can help him with his command. LSU had walk issues of their own last season, but they should be able to help Mayers reach his full potential.

Luis Hernandez - No. 83

The last transfer to crack the top-100 list is Luis Hernandez, who transferred to LSU from Indiana State. Hernandez is a catcher/utility player, but has a massive bat. He broke out last season, batting .359 with 23 homers and 76 RBIs. Hernandez gives LSU depth in the infield, a potential starter at catcher and someone who can slide in the outfield if needed. He also is a candidate to be the Tigers DH if they don't need him in the field. Hernandez is a do-it-all player with a big bat, which is why he ranks so high in the 2025 prospect rankings.

Kade Anderson - No. 90