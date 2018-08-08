Key defenders missing from LSU's linebacking corps, secondary

LSU's fifth practice of fall camp marked the first session with full pads. However, there several notable players missing. Cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Mannie Netherly, safety Eric Monroe, defensive linemen Ed Alexander and Tyler Shelvin, and linebackers Tyler Taylor, Patrick Queen and Micah Baskerville were not spotted. This is Baskerville's second consecutive missed practice, while Monroe, Taylor and Queen are all competing for starting jobs in the secondary and besides All-American middle linebacker Devin White, respectively.

McMillan receivers first-team reps

Quarterbacks, again, were fluid. Senior Justin McMillan continued to see action with the first team, followed by Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow, who has been taking snaps with the fourth team since the start of camp on Saturday. Myles Brennan and Lowell Narcisse received third- and fourth-string reps, respectively. The quarterbacks worked with the tailbacks for the portion of practice open to the media. Senior Nick Brossette worked with McMillan and the first team; sophomore Clyde Edwards-Helaire saw action with Burrow and the second team; freshman Tae Provens worked alongside Brennan and the third team; freshman Chris Curry got reps along with Narcisse and the fourth team.

Wide receivers split up again

For the second practice in as many days, LSU passing game coordinator Jerry Sullivan and wide receives coach Mickey Joseph worked with a divided group of receivers. Jonathan Giles, Stephen Sullivan, Dee Anderson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jaray Jenkins and Racey McMath were seen with Sullivan. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson, Drake Davis, Derrick Dillon and Kenan Jones worked under Joseph's watch. The two groups were combined for the latter part of the practice time allowed for media observations. Chase saw first-team reps along with Marshall, McMath and Anderson on the outside.

Orgeron continues to oversee defensive front seven

Coach Ed Orgeron and first-year defensive line coach Dennis Johnson teamed up to coach up the front seven. The group worked out in quartets before being divvied up into position-specific workouts. B-linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, defensive end Rashard Lawrence, nose tackle Breiden Fehoko and F-linebacker Michael Divinity were working with the first team. That was followed by a second group comprised of Andre Anthony, Nelson Jenkins, Glen Logan and Ray Thornton. The third team included Travez Moore, Dominic Livingston, Justin Thomas and Dantrieze Scott. Davin Cotton and Jarrell Cherry. Neil Farrell was on hand for practice, but not participating. A source informed TigerDetails Shelvin came out to practice, but was not spotted when the media was allowed to enter the field.

Extra observations

There were no missing pieces along the Tigers' offensive line. Projected starters Saahdiq Charles, Garrett Brumfield, Lloyd Cushenberry, Damien Lewis and Adrian Magee were all working in 1-on-1 drills. As was Donavaughn Campbell, Austin Deculus, Jakori Savage, Cameron Wire and Chasen Hines. With Greedy Williams missing, Kary Vincent Jr. and Kristian Fulton saw the first-team reps at cornerback, followed by Terrance Alexander and Jonte Kirklin, and freshman Kelvin Joseph. With Monroe absent, John Battle and Grant Delpit saw top reps at safety followed by Cameron Lewis, JaCoby Stevens and Todd Harris.

Practice videos

B-LB K’Lavon Chaisson working on his hands during #LSU practice pic.twitter.com/ZT0oAX5Ouf — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 8, 2018

A look at #LSU freshmen WR Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr, Racey McMath and Dee Anderson pic.twitter.com/nMI0e8yKRp — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 8, 2018

Ed Orgeron and Dennis Johnson working together with the defensive lineman during #LSU practice on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/Q6EJX0tIbA — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 8, 2018

Look at #LSU QB reps on Wednesday. Justin McMillain, Joe Burrow, Myles Brennan and Lowell Narcisse pic.twitter.com/eVztYlrkTx — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) August 8, 2018