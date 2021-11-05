LSU returns to Tuscaloosa, Ala., this weekend for the first time since a boisterous 2019 victory that rubbed some of its hosts the wrong way.

The combination of those memories and a stumble last month at Texas A&M have No. 2 Alabama all the more sharp and motivated than they may have been otherwise.

So an undeniably tall task — slotted as a 28.5-point spread by Las Vegas — awaits the Tigers to start the final stretch of the 2021 season and Ed Orgeron's tenure.

Tony Tsoukalas of Bama Insider chatted with the Tiger Details staff this week about the matchup from the Crimson Tide's perspective.

Check out some of the conversation below and check the site for more information.