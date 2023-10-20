As we all know, LSU is hosting the Army Black Knights this Saturday, and Brian Kelly and LSU are going to do some special things to honor the student athletes at Army, but did you know someone on LSU's roster served in the US army?

His name is Shelby Lee Jr, and before he became a walk-on linebacker at LSU, he spent nearly four years in active duty for the US army in Infantry 11B before he was honorably discharged.



