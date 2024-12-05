Shelton Sampson Jr. intends to enter the transfer portal

The LSU Tigers suffered another loss to the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon when former four-star WR, Shelton Sampson Jr., announced his intention to enter the portal.

The Baton Rouge native was a four-star who ranked as the 111th player in the 2023 class. He was highly touted, receiving offers from schools such as Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Oregon and plenty others during his recruiting process.

Sampson came to LSU with a ton of expectations, but couldn't quite meet them. After redshirting his freshman season, Sampson appeared in eight games, but didn't catch a single pass on six targets. He was buried behind some talented receivers such as Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker and Chris Hilton.

Despite LSU losing Lacy and Daniels this offseason, Sampson decided the best move for him was to enter the portal, where he'll likely receive a lot of attention. Sampson has a lot of promise, but it's clear that his time at LSU didn't go as planned.

LSU has now lost six players to the portal, including three WRs: Rickie Collins, Landon Ibieta, CJ Daniels, Jordan Allen, Da'Shawn Womack and Shelton Sampson.