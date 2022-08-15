Shelton Sampson leading the way for Louisiana student-athletes through NIL
It was just last week that Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. became the highest-ranked commitment in the 2023 class for LSU.
Now, he's leading the way in a different method: to elevate all high school athletes in the state of Louisiana.
Sampson has agreed to be the official high school ambassador of MatchPoint Connection as part of an NIL agreement with the local Baton Rouge firm.
"I've got a lot to learn in this process, but I know the most important thing is to surround yourself with the right team," he said in a press release. "In my research, the MatchPoint team has proven to be one of the most knowledgeable and experienced in the NIL space."
Louisiana high school athletes can now profit off their NIL following the April vote by the LHSAA, so the deal between MatchPoint Connection and Sampson is the first of its kind for a high school athlete in the state.
MatchPoint Connection will provide full-service NIL services including agreement contracts, compliance and contracting and brand marketing support.
According to a graphic shared on the MatchPoint Connection's Facebook page, the company has facilitated more than $750,000 in contracts for LSU athletes to market themselves through NIL in just one month alone.
