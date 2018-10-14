Ticker
Sights and Sounds From LSU's Win over Georgia

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails.com
Publisher

For those sleeping under a rock--LSU walloped Georgia 36-16 on Saturday.

The victory over the nation's No. 2 ranked team led to fans rushing the field and capped off a tremendous gameday environment only available in Baton Rouge.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the game.

This gives you an idea of what it is like to be the King on Campus following a big victory.

Watch as Joe Burrow tries to make his way from midfield to the LSU locker room.

The video of Joe Burrow fighting through an appreciative LSU crowd is fascinating, but this video is moving.

LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko does the Haka with his father after completing the Tiger Walk. Riveting stuff.

5th-year safety Ed Paris ushers fans onto the field--don't worry--Paris says the fine is okay.

Popular "Super-Fan" Jarrius Robertson celebrating with the LSU players after the game.

The SOCOM Para-Commandos arrive in style.

The LSU players were all smiles.

The team appreciates the crowd.

Ed Orgeron appears to be a bit excited.

'Y'all should have been in that locker room'

We're assuming Maggie made it.

