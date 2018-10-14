For those sleeping under a rock--LSU walloped Georgia 36-16 on Saturday. The victory over the nation's No. 2 ranked team led to fans rushing the field and capped off a tremendous gameday environment only available in Baton Rouge. Here are some of the sights and sounds from the game.

Follow @Joe_Burrow10 from the 50 to the locker room in the post-game madness! #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/gCrwp2RwGH — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2018

This gives you an idea of what it is like to be the King on Campus following a big victory. Watch as Joe Burrow tries to make his way from midfield to the LSU locker room.

Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) joined his dad in the #Haka this time and it was even more awesome #LSU pic.twitter.com/PSqFAAkfS5 — Mark Clements (@MarkClements225) October 13, 2018

The video of Joe Burrow fighting through an appreciative LSU crowd is fascinating, but this video is moving. LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko does the Haka with his father after completing the Tiger Walk. Riveting stuff.

5th-year safety Ed Paris ushers fans onto the field--don't worry--Paris says the fine is okay.

Popular "Super-Fan" Jarrius Robertson celebrating with the LSU players after the game.

Fly in with the SOCOM Para-Commandos to the 50-yard line of Death Valley! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/ARWEBLhshb — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 13, 2018

The SOCOM Para-Commandos arrive in style.

Death Valley was on a different level yesterday... pic.twitter.com/8OKkoZcijh — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2018

The LSU players were all smiles.

Nothing beats the crowd from tonight 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/O1vtPbX6z1 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2018

The team appreciates the crowd.

That crowd was incredible tonight! 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/3SYNNnL3t1 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2018

Ed Orgeron appears to be a bit excited.

Y’all should have been in that locker room 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KmKfSuCeCg — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 14, 2018

'Y'all should have been in that locker room'

Sights, sounds and crowds from yesterday’s win at #LSU pic.twitter.com/hpRRGwhRWg — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 14, 2018