We talked a lot about the Men's and Women's basketball signing days on Wednesday, but LSU Baseball had a signing day for the ages as well. Head Coach Jay Johnson, fresh off a national championship, went out and recruited what might be one of the best recruiting classes in any sport ever. I know that's a bold statement, but LSU Baseball earned the commitment of the No. 1, No. 5, No. 6 and No. 10 recruits in the nation. That's an unreal haul that only Jay Johnson and LSU could pull off, so let's dive into each recruit and see what the Tigers got on day one of the early signing period.

Konnor Griffin: OF/RHP

Griffin is an outfielder/right handed pitcher who can throw 94 MPH, run a 6.36 60-yard dash and hit the cover off the baseball. In 31 games during the 2022-23 season, Griffin batted .537 with eight home runs, six double and 30 RBI's on 44 hits. He also posted a 7-1 record with a 1.38 ERA in 11 appearances according to MaxPreps. Griffin is regarded as the best and most complete player in his class. We don't know if LSU plans to use him as a pitcher, outfielder or both quite yet, but he should be able to make an impact anywhere they decide to put him.

Cam Caminiti: LHP/1B/OF

Cam Caminiti is another do-it-all player for the Tigers 2024 class. The No. 5 ranked player in the country is listed as a left handed pitcher/first baseman/outfielder, and he's played all of those positions at a high level in college. According to MaxPreps, Caminiti played 22 games in the 2022-23 season in which he recorded a .446 batting average with four home runs, seven doubles and 25 RBI's on 29 hits. Like Griffin, Caminiti can hit 96 MPH with his fastball and runs a nearly identical 60-yard dash time, clocking in at 6.87 seconds. Caminiti can do it all in the diamond, and it'll be interesting to see how Johnson uses his skill set once he's on campus.

Derek Curiel: OF

Derek Curiel is a true outfielder from West Covina, California and is the No. 6 recruit in the 2024 class. According to MaxPreps, Curiel played 33 games during his senior season in which he batted .358 with one home run, eight doubles and 12 RBI's in 38 hits. He's a left handed batter and can get out the batters box quick, recording a 1.58 10-yard split. Perfect Game says Curiel is an "outstanding defender," and while nobody can replace Dylan Crews at the plate, he could be the next great outfielder for the Tigers.

Cade Arrambide: C, 1B, 3B, OF