Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for many of the top basketball prospects, and with that comes a lot of new faces to LSU's basketball programs. LSU head coach Mike McMahon and staff have reeled in two four-star prospects for the class of 2024.

Men's Basketball

In September, four-star forward from Pasadena, Texas gave his verbal commitment to LSU, and on Wednesday, Miller officially signed his letter of intent and will be on LSU's campus next year. Miller is the 69th ranked player in the nation and 9th ranked forward in the 2024 class. He held offers from schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and even his home-state school, Texas. In the end, Miller committed to Matt McMahon and LSU and should be a major foundation piece for McMahon's squad as he rebuild this program.

We've known this one for a little while too, but Curtis Givens also signed his letter of intent to play for LSU on Wednesday. The four-star point guard from Montverde Academy gave his verbal commitment to McMahon's squad about a month ago, and the 91st ranked player in the 2024 class becomes the second player in LSU's 2024 class to sign his national letter of intent. Givens was offered from many elite programs across the nation such as Memphis, Texas and Indiana, but he eventually chose McMahon and the Tigers over everyone else. Montverde Academy has produced some of the top basketball players in the world recently, and Givens should give LSU their point guard of the future. While those are the only ones who officially signed on Wednesday, here are a couple other guys the staff are working on bringing in.

Top Remaining Targets

Another Miller could be on his way to Baton Rouge for next season. The 48th ranked player in the nation and 14th ranked shooting guard, Vyctorius Miller, is another name to keep your eye on before the early signing period ends on November 15th. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Chandler, Arizona holds offers from schools such as UCLA, USC, Kansas, Syracuse and LSU. Right now, Rivals analyst, Andrew Barth, has Miller forecasted to join McMahon's squad in 2024.

Gicarri Harris is another name to watch for before the early signing period ends. The 83rd ranked player in the nation and 23rd ranked shooting guard is one of McMahon's targets for the 2024 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard could become the fourth top-100 recruit to commit to LSU before next Wednesday when the early signing period ends. Harris took a visit to LSU in September, but it feels like Purdue is the team to beat. LSU is still fully in the mix for the shooting guard's talents, so make sure you keep an eye on Harris this coming week.