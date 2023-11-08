LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and the tigers have secured the signing of Jada Richard, a 5-foot-6 guard out of Lafayette Christian Academy Wednesday on National Signing Day. Richard is the top high school prospect from Louisiana. Richard will be staying home. Winning three state championships in three divisions in her high school career, she scored 32 points with six rebounds, five assists and five steals just in her 2023 state championship game. Richard was also named the most outstanding player in the 2023 state championship. With Richard playing three seasons of high school basketball, she has accumulated 2,021 points. She was a district 4-4A MVP, averaging 28.2 points, five assists, four steals and five rebounds per game leading her team to the Division II select state title.



Head Coach Kim Mulkey's Thoughts

“Jada’s scoring ability from the perimeter and midrange is outstanding, but what’s equally impressive is her knack for creating opportunities for others,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She’s a selfless player with a high basketball IQ. I have no doubt she will continue to excel and elevate the play of her teammates. I’m excited that Jada is staying home to be a Tiger!”

LSU Top Remaining Targets

Sarah Strong, a 6-foot-2 forward out of Fuquay-Varina, NC, is ranked N.O. 7 in the country for the class of 2024 by HoopSeenW/All-Star Girls Report. Strong is the first Gatorade North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Grace Christian School.

The N.O. 1 ranked guard, Jaloni Cambridge, out of Monteverde, FL has led her team to a Division II-AA state title game last year after winning the championship in 2022 finishing her senior year at Montverde Academy. Cambridge is deciding between seven schools including 2023 national champion LSU in addition to Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Ohio State and South Carolina.