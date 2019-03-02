While many in Louisiana will be spending this weekend getting their last fill of king cake and Mardi Gras festivities, six former LSU Tigers will be showing their skillsets to 32 NFL teams at the 2019 combine.

The two headliners, linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams, who both have first or second round grades in the 2019 draft, have yet to start their events. Same for senior kicker Cole Tracy and safety John Battle, who received invitations.

But senior tight end Foster Moreau and running back Nick Brossette started drills on Friday and have continued into Saturday. Here's how they have performed thus far.

Foster Moreau:

40-yard dash: 4.66 sec. (4th in position)

Bench Press: 22 reps (T-2nd in position)

Vertical Jump: 36.5 inch. (T-3rd in position)

Broad Jump: 121.0 inch. (4th in position)

3-cone drill: 7.16 sec. (6th in position)

20-yard shuttle: 4.11 sec. (1st in position)

60-yard shuttle: 11.81 sec. (4th in position)





Nick Brossette:

40-yard dash: 4.62 sec (11th in position)

Bench Press: 15 (T-13th in position)

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inch. (T-7th in position)

Broad Jump: 118 inch. (T-9th in position)

3-cone drill: 7.38 (3rd in position)

20-yard shuttle: 4.44 (T-2nd in position)

60-yard shuttle: N/A























