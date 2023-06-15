LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, who leads college baseball in strikeouts, was named Thursday as the winner of the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy given annually to the most outstanding player in NCAA Division I baseball.

On Wednesday, Skenes, center fielder Dylan Crews and third baseman Tommy White were named 2023 National College Baseball Writers Association.first-team All-Americans.

Skenes, Collegiate Baseball’s 2023 National Player of the Year and the 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year, is ranked nationally in the top six in six categories. The junior from Lake Forest, Calif. transferred to LSU this season from Air Force.

Besides strikeouts, he 's No. 1 in strikeouts per nine innings (15.81) and WHIP (0.78), No. 2 iin ERA (1.77), No.3 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.44), and No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.47). He leads the SEC in those categories as well as wins (12), innings pitched (107.0) and opponent batting average (.170).

"Everything just goes back to execution, working throughout the week, my bullpens, my catch play, all that, to go out there on Friday or Saturday night and execute," Skenes said last week of consistent performances this season. "Obviously we know what the game plan is going to be on the opposing team, so we're working toward that. We're also working toward what I did well and what I didn't do well the last week. But if you make it simple like that, then it's easy to just go out there and have that consistent mindset."

Skenes, who's ranked No. 2 on LSU’s all-time single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Ben McDonald (202 in 1989), joins LSU All-American first baseman Eddy Furniss as a Dick Howser Trophy winner, Furniss won it in 1998.

The Dick Howser Trophy honors a player with ability, tenets of leadership, moral character and courage.

“Paul Skenes certainly is deserving of the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy,” Howser Trophy chairman David Feaster said. “He has established himself as head and shoulders above any pitcher in NCAA Division I this season as well as a team leader and community service champion. His tremendous talent also has helped LSU make the NCAA World Series field for the 19th time overall and the first time since 2017.”

Crews, a junior from Longwood, Fla., the SEC's Player of the Year, leads the SEC leader in batting average (.434), on-base percentage (.576), runs (89) and hits (98). He has increased his reached base streak to 67 straight games, which includes all 63 games this season and the final four games of last season.

White, a sophomore from St. Pete Beach, Fla., has 97 RBIs this season, the fifth-highest single-season total in LSU history. He is No. 2 in the nation in RBIs, and he is No. 3 in RBIs per game (1.67). Besides leading the SEC in RBIs, he's No. 3 in the league in hits (89), No. 3 in total bases (177), No. 4 in doubles (22), batting average (.377), and slugging percentage (.750) and No. 6 in homers (22).

LSU opens play in its 19th trip to the College World Series Saturday at 6 p.m. vs. Tennessee.