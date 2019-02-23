With no Tremont Waters, all eyes were on freshman Javonte Smart and junior Skylar Mays to pick up the slack and both stepped up to the challenge against the No. 5 Volunteers.

The game had been hyped for three weeks so it was only fitting that it go to overtime for a program record sixth time in the season, but what LSU couldn’t predict was how clutch both Smart and Mays would be down the stretch to pull off the monumental upset.

With .6 seconds left in overtime Smart, who finished with 29 points, was fouled on a loose ball by Grant Williams and sunk two free throws to seal it for the depleted Tigers 82-80.

Trailing 69-66 in the second half, it was Mays turn for the spotlight as a straight-away 3-pointer tied the game. Mays had a chance to win the game with 4.7 seconds to go but he was hit in the head and missed the shot, forcing overtime. Mays finished with 23 points on the afternoon.

“They basically played the whole game, I don’t think I subbed Sky out the whole game,” Wade said. “Very, very proud of him (Javonte), Skylar, and Kavell (Bigby-Williams) with the double-double. I was just very, very proud of our team overall. We overcame a lot of adversity.”

“For me personally, I always want to make sure that Wayde (Sims) is remembered with him being my best friend,” Mays said. “In a moment like that I tried to make sure I gave him a little shine. I feel like we’re really a part of something special and this year is starting to look like the turning point of LSU basketball. I’m just glad to keep coming to work with these guys.”

The two combined for 52 of LSU 82 total points but the game changing factor came from what they did at the free throw line. The Tiger as a team made more free throws than Tennessee attempted, which Wade has religiously said is a piece of the formula that directly results in a win.

Mays went 10-for-12 at the line while Smart went 9-for-10, which points to the number of times they were attacking the basket.

“We just wanted to drive that ball in there,” coach Will Wade said. “Javonte drove it in there. We all just drove it in there, drove it in there, shot faked and drove it in there. I think we took 16 threes in the first half, we were 4-of-16. We only took nine threes in the second half and were much better with what we were doing in the second. When you don’t have Tremont (Waters), you have a little narrower path to win. Our guys executed well and we were able to navigate that path.”

Down seven in the second half with 4:35 to go, Smart’s number was called again and he delivered with a corner three that cut the deficit to four points. The three from Smart was part of a stretch where he scored 11 straight points by himself that cut the Tennessee lead to one point with 2:21 to go.

“That’s how he is, he’s so tough,” Wade said. “I just love him. He’s everything we’re about as a program. He’s from Louisiana. He loves LSU and there’s no doubt he was making those two free throws.”

In overtime, Smart knocked down two free throws to make it tied at 75 and followed that up with a driving layup that put LSU up two with a minute to go. The 20 points in the second half and overtime from Smart would’ve been a career high in and of itself.

“I was just determined to win,” Smart said. “I had a lot of fun out there but our thing was just to stay aggressive. Coach said keep attacking, sometimes I was settling for the three ball but I kept on pushing the ball up the floor and it worked out.”

“That’s my guy,” Mays said of Smart. “A guy who I’ve known for a long time, seen him grow up but I always knew he was a special player and he always shows up in the biggest moments.”



