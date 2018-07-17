No, that team is not Alabama. For the second time under coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide won the national title after not qualifying for the league championship game.

The defending SEC champions are the Georgia Bulldogs of coach Kirby Smart, a former Saban assistant at both LSU and Alabama. Georgia was in position to win a national title last season, but it was unable to protect a double-digit lead and lost in overtime.

Smart is expected to keep the Bulldogs at the top of the heap in the Eastern Division and be a contender for the national crown. Having grown up as a coach under Saban, Smart certainly has the blueprint for maintaining excellence.

“We can’t allow complacency to slip into our program because I know that will eat away at the core fundamentals we started to believe in,” said Smart at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Georgia lost some great football players from its 2017 team. But, there will be an abundance of talent in the newcomers expected to assume major roles on the team.

“This season is going to be simple for us,” Smart said. “It is going to be a measure of potential versus effectiveness. Potential is dormant ability. Effectiveness is what we get out of our potential.

“We had the same expectations at Georgia last year. The pressure is really a privilege. You should feel privileged to have the pressure to win games and to have (high) expectations.”

Saban won a SEC title in his second season at LSU. Smart duplicated that accomplishment by winning a SEC championship in his second season at Georgia. Smart built upon an eight-win first year with the Bulldogs like Saban did with his first LSU squad.

“After going 8-5 in the first season, we didn’t change a whole lot,” Smart said. “But, we definitely demanded more. You need a group of players who can embrace that change. Our players certainly embraced that change. We would not have created the momentum without that embracement.”

Smart was the only coach in Atlanta on Tuesday who was in the same situation 12 months ago. Matt Luke, who was Ole Miss’ interim head coach, is now the permanent head coach. Chad Morris, won was SMU’s head coach, now has the same job at Arkansas.

Finally, Dan Mullen left Mississippi State after nine seasons and returned to Florida where he was the offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer. Mullen was the offensive coordinator when the Gators won two national championships.

“We want to bring that standard of excellence to where it is supposed to be at Florida,” Mullen said. “We want to get the football program back on top.”

Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain, the two Gators coaches following Meyer, combined for three appearances in the SEC championship game. However, there were no conference titles and too many losing seasons. Both coaches were fired. Now, Mullen gets the chance to get Florida another SEC crown.

“We want to make sure the players buy in to what we’re trying to build,” said Mullen, who took Mississippi State to bowl games each of the last eight years. “They need to play with relentless effort. That is something we can control every day.”

Mullen could quickly bring the Gators back to prominence. However, both Luke and Morris find themselves in more challenging rebuilding situations in the Western Division. Luke got a head start by winning six games as the Ole Miss interim head coach last season.

Luke is a Rebels lifer – player, assistant coach, interim head coach and now permanent head coach. Luke solidified his opportunity of keeping the job by upsetting Mississippi State in last November’s Egg Bowl.

“That victory against Mississippi State validated what we were doing,” Luke said. “The national media got to see the improvement that we made and the team we were becoming. My knowledge of being around Ole Miss really, really helped.”

The victory against the Bulldogs gave the Rebels a 6-6 record. But, Ole Miss was ineligible for a bowl game due to NCAA sanctions. The Rebels will be sitting on the sidelines when bowl season comes around this December.

Morris, who was the offensive coordinator at Clemson when head coach Dabo Swinney started to get things going there, is starting off on the ground floor at Arkansas. Morris will be initiating a new style of offense – going from a power running game under Bret Bielema to a wide-open passing attack.

Observers feel that Morris’ first season will be quite tough. Most people feel the Hogs will finish at the bottom of the SEC West. Arkansas won only four games last season.

“Nobody puts higher expectations on the program than I do,” Morris said. “Whether we are picked first or last is irrelevant at this point in time. But, 4-8 is not acceptable. These young men have to feel that.

“We have heard (about getting picked last). The important thing is how hungry this football team is going to be because of getting picked last.”