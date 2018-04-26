If any team needed a boost, it was LSU’s baseball team as it prepared for a midweek game against Lamar on Tuesday.



For the first time in four seasons, the Tigers were on a four-game losing streak – including a sweep at the hands of South Carolina last weekend. LSU coach Paul Mainieri received some good news when he returned from Columbia on Sunday.

Josh Smith, who had not played since the opening series against Notre Dame due to a back injury, texted Mainieri with the message that he was ready to play against Lamar. After watching Smith go through some work Monday, Mainieri put him in the lineup against the Cardinals.

Smith batted first in the lineup and played third base, his position last year as a freshman. Mainieri planned on getting Smith an at-bat or two and replacing him after three innings or so.

Smith ended up staying in the game until the bottom of the seventh. He got four at-bats and reached base three times. Smith’s single was a key hit when the Tigers scored their first run. Then, he hit a solo home run in his third at-bat. Smith walked in his final plate appearance.

“I was more nervous about my first at-bat than my first play in the field,” Smith said. “Coach (Mainieri) was probably mad I swung at the first pitch. But, I was anxious. My timing felt a little odd. I didn’t expect at all to hit a home run.

“I felt good after the game. I am sore a little bit – my back and legs. That’s from not doing a lot the last few months. My back does not hurt in the same spot as before.”

Mainieri was happy about seeing Smith back in the lineup. His return had an affect on the entire LSU team.

“The biggest thing about Tuesday was just having Josh back in the lineup,” Mainieri said. “It was not just Josh being in the lineup. It is what his return does for the rest of the lineup. First, guys do not have to play out of position.

“Second, we have a more balanced lineup with Josh in there. Guys are hitting in the spot in the lineup where they should be hitting. It is amazing how just one player’s presence changes the makeup of a team. I did not imagine that he would play as well as he did.”

Mainieri can only hope that Smith’s return can provide a spark when the Tigers begin their Southeastern Conference series at Ole Miss on Thursday (7 p.m. Central/SEC Network). LSU is 2-11 away from The Box this season. The Tigers are 2-7 in SEC road games. LSU can use Smith’s outgoing personality.

“Josh is a little more vocal than the other guys on the team,” Mainieri said. “I have said all year how quiet this team is. Being vocal is something needed by this team. College baseball is a long season. Talking and laughing gets you through the season. We don’t have that personality this year.”

Smith admitted that he does show his feelings on the field. However, he acknowledged that he can’t turn things around by himself.

“I am not quiet on the field,” Smith said. “I do show a little bit of emotion. I’m going to do everything I can to help us win. I am going to play my game. I hope I will help the team, but I can’t control what the other players do.”

With Smith back in the lineup, Bryce Jordan is the only everyday player not 100 percent. Bryce Jordan is available for pinch-hitting duties at this time. Also, pitcher Caleb Gilbert has thrown a couple of times this week and should be available to pitch out of the bullpen Friday.

LSU is tied with Auburn and Texas A&M for third place in Western Division with a 9-9 record. LSU trails Ole Miss and Arkansas by one game. The Tigers can make up ground since they take on the Rebels and the Razorbacks the next two weeks.

However, LSU’s body of work is not as strong as these other SEC West teams. The Tigers’ inability to win on the road is a major weakness. LSU’s best weekend was a series victory at home against Texas. The Tigers could definitely use a series victory against Ole Miss in Oxford.