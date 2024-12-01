Published Dec 1, 2024
Snap Counts: LSU vs Oklahoma
After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts for everyone that played in LSU's 37-17 win over Oklahoma.

Offense

LSU Offensive Snap Counts
PlayerPassRunTotalSeason

Paul Mubenga

39

25

64

388

DJ Chester

39

25

64

864

Mason Taylor

39

25

64

862

Emery Jones Jr.

39

25

64

864

Will Campbell

39

25

64

866

Miles Frazier

39

25

64

841

Garrett Nussmeier

36

22

58

856

Kyren Lacy

30

13

43

716

Aaron Anderson

24

17

41

544

Josh Williams

27

13

40

416

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

14

13

27

141

Caden Durham

12

12

24

310

Chris Hilton Jr.

11

4

15

63

AJ Swann

3

3

6

6

Zavion Thomas

2

3

5

230

Bo Bordelon

0

2

2

46

Trey'Dez Green

1

0

1

131

GiVanni Peterson

1

0

1

8

Defense

LSU Defensive Snap Counts
PlayerRunPassTotalSeason

Whit Weeks

26

34

60

669

Ashton Stamps

26

34

60

704

Jardin Gilbert

26

34

60

540

Zy Alexander

26

34

60

524

Davhon Keys

26

33

59

162

Greg Penn III

26

28

54

602

Sai'vion Jones

24

29

53

590

Bradyn Swinson

23

30

53

591

Sage Ryan

21

24

45

553

Paris Shand

13

23

36

414

Gio Paez

14

18

32

387

Major Burns

5

16

21

574

Dominick McKinley

8

9

17

122

Jay'viar Suggs

5

7

12

134

Shone Washington

9

0

9

101

Ahmad Breaux

3

5

8

248

PJ Woodland

0

7

7

133

Gabe Reliford

3

4

7

109

Dylan Carpenter

2

5

7

20

