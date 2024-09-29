Advertisement
Published Sep 29, 2024
Snap Counts: LSU vs South Alabama
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
@clukehubbard

After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts following LSU's 42-10 win over South Alabama.

All data comes from PFF College.


Offense

Offensive Snap Counts
PlayerPassRunTotalSeason

DJ Chester

40

19

59

336

Mason Taylor

40

19

59

335

Emery Jones

40

19

59

335

Garrett Dellinger

40

19

59

277

Garrett Nussmeier

40

19

59

334

Miles Frazier

40

19

59

338

CJ Daniels

37

14

51

301

Kyren Lacy

36

14

50

253

Aaron Anderson

28

10

38

169

Josh Williams

24

5

29

154

Zavion Thomas

13

13

26

91

Caden Durham

10

10

20

77

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

6

12

18

62

Shelton Sampson Jr.

5

10

15

68

Kaleb Jackson

7

8

15

89

Bo Bordelon

5

8

13

25

Coen Echols

4

7

11

14

Weston Davis

4

7

11

14

Paul Mubenga

4

7

11

39

Rickie Collins

4

7

11

16

Tyree Adams

4

7

11

52

Javen NIcholas

4

7

11

17

Kyle Parker

5

3

8

43

Ju'Juan Johnson

3

3

6

13

Trey'Dez Green

1

1

2

35

Will Campbell

40

19

59

337

Defense

Defensive Snap Counts
PlayerRunPassTotalSeason

Whit Weeks

22

37

59

248

Greg Penn III

19

33

52

246

Ashton Stamps

20

31

51

282

Major Burns

21

27

48

255

Sage Ryan

19

28

47

177

PJ Woodland

17

24

41

78

Sai'vion Jones

19

19

38

216

Dashawn Spears

11

26

37

148

Bradyn Swinson

19

18

37

225

Ahmad Breaux

12

19

31

125

Jardin Gilbert

13

15

28

153

Paris Shand

7

21

28

153

Gio Paez

16

12

28

151

JK Johnson

7

18

25

113

Da'Shawn Womack

4

20

24

59

Dominick McKinley

7

10

17

35

Shone Washington

3

14

17

62

Gabe Reliford

3

13

16

55

Kylin Jackson

3

13

16

41

Jordan Allen

5

11

16

111

Javien Toviano

4

9

13

21

Jay'viar Suggs

5

6

11

67

Xavier Atkins

3

7

10

10

Jyaire Brown

1

3

4

34

West Weeks

2

2

4

31

Davhon Keys

2

1

3

3

Kim Makane'ole

0

2

2

17

Trey'Dez Green

0

1

1

1

