Published Oct 27, 2024
Snap Counts: LSU vs Texas A&M
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts for everyone that played in LSU's 38-23 loss to Texas A&M.

Offense

LSU Offensive Snap Counts
PlayerPassRunTotalSeason

Emery Jones

55

22

77

568

Will Campbell

55

22

77

570

Miles Frazier

55

22

77

571

DJ Chester

55

21

76

569

Mason Taylor

55

21

76

568

Garrett Nussmeier

55

21

76

568

Kyren Lacy

52

19

71

471

Aaron Anderson

41

12

53

331

Paul Mubenga

37

12

49

92

Caden Durham

28

12

40

198

Zavion Thomas

25

6

31

195

Josh Williams

22

9

31

247

Garrett Dellinger

18

10

28

461

Chris Hilton

18

6

24

24

Trey'Dez Green

14

8

22

102

CJ Daniels

5

6

11

362

Shelton Sampson Jr.

6

0

6

100

Kaleb Jackson

5

1

6

109

Bo Bordelon

2

3

5

41

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

0

2

2

82

GiVianni Peterson

0

2

2

7

Coen Echols

0

1

1

19

Defense

LSU Defensive Snaps
PlayerRunPassTotalSeason

Whit Weeks

42

27

69

450

Ashton Stamps

42

27

69

484

Sage Ryan

42

27

69

377

Zy Alexander

42

27

69

304

Major Burns

42

27

69

450

Sai'vion Jones

41

26

67

387

Greg Penn III

42

25

67

426

Bradyn Swinson

33

26

59

398

Jardin Gilbert

29

27

56

340

Paris Shand

24

19

43

273

Gio Paez

24

19

43

265

Ahmad Breaux

18

8

36

207

Jay'viar Suggs

16

5

21

108

Dashawn Spears

13

0

13

169

Da'Shawn Womack

9

1

10

93

PJ Woodland

2

3

5

105

Dominick McKinley

2

3

5

69

Xavier Atkins

0

2

2

30

Shone Washington

2

0

2

73

Gabe Reliford

1

0

1

75

Dylan Carpenter

0

1

1

6

