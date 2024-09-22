Advertisement

Published Sep 22, 2024
Snap Counts: LSU vs UCLA
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
After each game, Death Valley Insider will update the offensive and defensive snap counts for every player who has seen the field this season. We will post the snap counts from the current week's game as well as a running total for the season. Below are the counts following LSU's 34-14 win over UCLA.

All data comes from PFF College.


Offense

LSU Offensive Snap Counts
PlayerPassRunTotalSeason

DJ Chester

47

28

75

277

Miles Frazier

47

28

75

277

Garrett Dellinger

47

28

75

217

Will Campbell

47

28

75

277

Mason Taylor

47

28

75

277

Garrett Nussmeier

47

28

75

275

Emery Jones

45

28

75

275

CJ Daniels

42

20

62

248

Kyren Lacy

35

17

52

204

Aaron Anderson

26

11

37

132

Josh Williams

21

13

34

124

Kyle Parker

11

11

22

36

Caden Durham

14

6

20

55

Kaleb Jackson

12

6

18

76

Shelton Sampson

7

8

15

54

Ka'Morreun Pimpton

6

8

14

43

Trey'Dez Green

7

5

12

45

Zavion Thomas

6

3

9

64

Ju'Juan Johnson

2

0

2

7

Tyree Adams

2

0

2

41

Bo Bordelon

1

1

2

9

GiVanni Peterson

1

0

1

2

Defense

Table Name
PlayerRunPassTotalSeason

Whit Weeks

16

45

61

189

Ashton Stamps

14

43

57

232

Harold Perkins

16

28

54

226

Greg Penn III

16

34

50

193

Major Burns

11

35

46

207

Sai'vion Jones

10

35

45

178

JK Johnson

12

32

44

97

Bradyn Swinson

10

30

40

188

Dashawn Spears

12

25

37

111

Ahmad Breaux

12

21

32

93

Gio Paez

12

17

29

123

Paris Shand

7

20

27

125

Jardin Gilbert

4

20

24

125

Sage Ryan

5

17

22

130

Da'Shawn Womack

5

15

20

35

Zy Alexander

5

14

19

102

Dominick McKinley

4

14

18

18

Shone Washington

5

10

15

45

Jay'viar Suggs

8

0

8

56

Jordan Allen

7

0

7

95

Jyaire Brown

1

6

7

28

PJ Woodland

3

0

3

38

Kylin Jackson

2

0

2

25

Gabe Reliford

1

0

1

39

Javien Toviano

1

0

1

8

