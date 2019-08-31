Old-school LSU football fans had damp eyes Saturday night in Tiger Stadium all for the same reason. They never thought they’d live long enough to see the Tigers employ an unstoppable, unpredictable offense featuring a myriad of formations with a quarterback with the smarts and the confidence to spread completions to every eligible open receiver he could find. Combine that with a vicious defense hellbent on creating turnovers and inflicting pain, along with a freshman punt returner who acts like he’s the fastest kid on the playground who can’t be touched. You couldn’t stop the tears of happiness flowing from the incredulous, ecstatic Purple and Gold faithful that watched the Tigers score 35 points on their first 31 plays in the game’s first 20 minutes to jumpstart a season opening 55-3 obliteration of Georgia Southern. “I wanted 60 tonight, we didn’t end up getting it but hopefully we’ll get that eventually,” sald LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 278 yards and tied the Tigers’ single game TD passes record with five he threw in the first half.

Against a reasonably worthy season opening opponent, a Sun Belt Conference team that won 10 games a year ago, the Tigers lived up to every promise hinted by Burrow and first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady that the new schemes would be unlike anything LSU has ever used before. LSU's 42-3 halftime lead after scoring six of its seven possessions confirmed Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron’s promise on Thursday that the offense would “come out with guns a’blazin’.” “I felt great the whole day, I told the team that,” Orgeron said after the overwhelming win. “There were no signs of a letup, no signs of not being focused. I could see the look of our players, we were ready to go. I don’t think our players could have played any better.” En route to 472 yards total offense and tying the second most points scored by LSU in a season opener since the inception of the SEC, the new look Tigers checked every box of what had been promised since New Orleans Saints assistant Brady joined Orgeron’s staff in late January:

Sharing the wealth: By the time Burrow was pulled with about nine minutes left in the third quarter and Tigers ahead 45-3, he had spread his 23 completions among nine pass catchers, including three wide receivers, five running backs and a tight end. “Since Coach Brady got here, his motto has been `everybody eats',” said LSU fourth-year junior tight end Thaddeus Moss, who had two catches for 61 yards in long-awaited debut after transferring from North Carolina State and missing last season with a foot injury. “To finally be able to put that on the field and show everybody getting touches proves that is our motto moving forward.” Burrow’s 278 yards were the most in a Tigers’ season opener since Josh Booty threw for a season-opening record 291 yards and two TDs splitting duty with Rohan Davey in a 58-0 win over Western Carolina in 2000 in Nick Saban’s first game as LSU’s head coach. Quick tempo: Depending on the flow of the game, Orgeron said a few days ago that he wanted LSU’s no-huddle, quick tempo offense to average 70 to 80 plays. Last season, the Tigers clicked off 70 plays in a game only twice – the seven-overtime, regular-season ending loss and in the Fiesta Bowl over Central Florida. Even with backup quarterback Myles Brennan taking over for Burrow after the first series of the second half, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas finishing with 72 plays. And they didn’t commit a turnover. “We wanted to come out, execute, start fast and keep the pedal on the gas,” LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry said. “We did that in all three phases.”

Balance: Orgeron, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and Brady hoped for a 50/50 balance in rushing and passing plays. LSU finished with 33 rushes for 122 yards and 39 pass attempts for 30 completions and 350 yards. “What our offense did was great to see,” LSU inside linebacker Jacob Phillips said. “We got tired of them doing that to us in practice. It was fun watching them do it someone else.” Smart decisions from an experienced leader: Burrow, a fifth-year senior, rarely through a bad pass. He had completion streaks of seven, seven and eight passes, often checking down to his running backs for short gains to put the Tigers in manageable down-and-distance situations. “We have a great scheme,” Orgeron said. “(Offensive coordinator) Steve (Ensminger) and Joe (Brady) did a tremendous job checking with me and putting everyone in the right place. “I thought Joe (Burrow) was on fire. “He threw some great balls. There were great concepts going out there. Joe can see the field and go through his route progressions.” Smothering defense: Lost in the euphoria of an offense living up to its hype was an LSU lockdown defense that held Georgia Southern to 98 total offense yards and a 47-yard Tyler Bass field goal late in the second quarter. The Tigers’ defensive line battered Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts into submission, finally sidelining him with a shoulder injury in the third quarter. Wirts, who averaged 145 yards total offense per game last season, finished with minus 7 yards. The rest of the Georgia Southern triple-option offense wasn’t much better. “We played very well, it was very encouraging to see everybody on their responsibilities,” Tigers’ defensive end Rashard Lawrence said. “Coach O said for two weeks we’ve got to have a guy on the dive, the quarterback and the pitch.” LSU sophomore nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, finally in shape after battling weight problems, had his best game as a Tiger with six tackles including one for a loss. Phillips and Damone Clark, the latter starting in place of the presumed suspended Michael Divinity, had 10 and nine tackles. Outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, playing in his first-game since tearing an ACL in last year’s season-opening win over Miami, had five stops and forced a fumble.