 TigerDetails - SOCIAL MEDIA: LSU commits, coaches react to Shone Washington's commitment
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 07:34:08 -0500') }} football Edit

SOCIAL MEDIA: LSU commits, coaches react to Shone Washington's commitment

TigerDetails
Staff

On Wednesday, 2022 Warren Easton defensive tackle target Shone Washington announced that he will be staying close to home as he had committed to the LSU Tigers. Washington is the sixth player to commit to the Tigers in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

LSU QB commitment Walker Howard and a few coaches took to social media after Washington's decision yesterday, and you can see all of those tweets below:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}