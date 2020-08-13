TigerDetails - SOCIAL MEDIA: LSU commits, coaches react to Shone Washington's commitment

SOCIAL MEDIA: LSU commits, coaches react to Shone Washington's commitment
On Wednesday, 2022 Warren Easton defensive tackle target Shone Washington announced that he will be staying close to home as he had committed to the LSU Tigers. Washington is the sixth player to commit to the Tigers in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
LSU QB commitment Walker Howard and a few coaches took to social media after Washington's decision yesterday, and you can see all of those tweets below:
Thank you @Coach_EdOrgeron @LSUfootball @daboot02 and coach Johnson for the opportunity to fulfill a dream of playing in Tiger stadium.— Shone “RILLA🦍” Washington (@_SW99_) August 13, 2020
My highschool coaches @jerryphillips30 @OG_NOE_504
My trainer @EDGEASSASSINS @gls_training
Dr Ashley Momentum BR, pic.twitter.com/MZlTIGxKlR
Big Moves🐯🐯 https://t.co/fWUIkqeD5t— Walker Howard (@Walker_Howard4) August 13, 2020
time to win a natty together! https://t.co/oMwW1m2C6G— Shone “RILLA🦍” Washington (@_SW99_) August 13, 2020
BOOM!!!! Geaux tigers!!!🐯🐯— Christian LaCouture (@christianlac91) August 13, 2020
Hold That Tiger!— Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) August 12, 2020