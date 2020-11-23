 TigerDetails - Social media reaction to Joe Burrow's injury
football

Social media reaction to Joe Burrow's injury

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

Former LSU star and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a leg injury that seemed to be serious.

After the game, Burrow tweeted an early diagnosis: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow suffered a torn ACL with the possibility of additional damage.

Here's how social media reacted to the news:

