TigerDetails - Social media reaction to Joe Burrow's injury

Social media reaction to Joe Burrow's injury
Former LSU star and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a leg injury that seemed to be serious.
After the game, Burrow tweeted an early diagnosis: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Burrow suffered a torn ACL with the possibility of additional damage.
Here's how social media reacted to the news:
Shakeback @JoeyB 🙏🏾— JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 22, 2020
💔 Come on Dirty Dan. @JoeyB— GLYDE (@Clydro_22) November 22, 2020
Bounce Back Joey 🤞🏾@JoeyB— Kary Vincent Jr. (@__KCINCO) November 22, 2020
Joey B 🙏🏾— GrantDelpit (@realgrantdelpit) November 22, 2020
Prayers For JB @JoeyB Love Bro Get Well 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) November 22, 2020
Joey B🙏🏾— Greedy Williams ™️ (@Greedy) November 22, 2020
Prayers up for @JoeyB I know a warrior when I see one🙏🏽— Montez Sweat (@_sweat9) November 22, 2020
Prayers up 9 🙏🏽@JoeyB— TJ Finley⚡️ (@tj_finley1) November 22, 2020
Wishing a Speedy recovery bro @JoeyB 🤞🏽🤞🏽🙏🏾— Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) November 22, 2020
Wishing @JoeyB a full and speedy recovery. Louisiana is rooting for you. #lagov— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) November 22, 2020
Love you champ! We know YOU know how to bounce back 💪🏾❤️ https://t.co/QtHkQ7SiIl— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 22, 2020