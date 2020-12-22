TigerDetails - Social media reacts to Steve Ensminger retiring from on-field coaching

Social media reacts to Steve Ensminger retiring from on-field coaching
Social media has been filled with inspiring and heartfelt messages about former LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, who they call "Slinger," after it was officially announced that Ensminger would be retiring from on the field coaching and moving into an analyst role within the program.
Ensminger, who played quarterback for the Tigers under Charles McClendon in the 1970s, just completed his 11th year on the LSU coaching staff, the final three coming as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Ensminger joined the Tigers in 2010 as tight ends coach. Ensminger also served as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the final eight contests of the 2016 season when Ed Orgeron was elevated to head coach four games into the season.
“Steve gave everything he had to LSU and I will always cherish the time we spent coaching together,” Ed Orgeron said. “Steve treated everyone on the staff and the players on our team like family. He bleeds purple and gold – I don’t know of a better LSU man. From a coaching standpoint, he’s the best. From game-planning to play-calling, Steve was outstanding. He developed our players on the field and he helped mold them into young men off the field. I can’t thank Steve enough for his loyalty and his willingness to do whatever was asked of him.”
Below are a few posts about Ensminger:
I’m his namesake, he’s my Coach! Above all else, he’s my dad and my hero! No one will ever know the time, effort, heart,& dedication you put in to be the coach & father you have been. Forever grateful, blessed, & FOREVER LSU! @SteveEnsminger @LSUfootball https://t.co/9HLcCD7URh— Steven Ensminger Jr (@EnsmingerJr) December 22, 2020
One of a kind! We are all grateful for you, Coach! 🐐 https://t.co/V0gafj252j— Colin Jeter (@colinjeter81) December 22, 2020
From start to finish!!! @SteveEnsminger some of us wear purple & others live it. You’re a Legend! https://t.co/D6sUijYVkp— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 22, 2020
Great man https://t.co/kSvXWdJEFb— Mickey Joseph (@daboot02) December 22, 2020
One of my favorite pictures . True love between player and coach . What Coach E. did for Joe was always underestimated . Joe and the Burrow family know how much he meant to Joe . He coached Joe to a Heisman trophy and LSU to a National Championship. Enough said . Thanks Coach . pic.twitter.com/3fQud6TcBw— Jimmy Burrow (@CoachBurrow) December 23, 2020
Thank you Coach 🐐 https://t.co/E3Qkqn4z6v— TJ Finley⚡️ (@tj_finley1) December 23, 2020
thank you coach E— Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) December 22, 2020
Slinger is a national treasure. He’s one of the best people to sit down and have a genuine conversation with. If anyone is an example of what it means to be #ForeverLSU it’s Steve Ensminger. Thanks Coach E. https://t.co/xfjf6Xfi72— Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) December 23, 2020
In 1979, Ensminger finished his @LSUfootball playing career ranked 1st in passes (434), and 2nd in completions (196) and pass yards (2,769) - playing in an era when #LSU's run-pass ratio was 3:1. He's also the last Tigers QB to catch 2 passes in his career. #Slinger #ForeverLSU https://t.co/RfVVkVgypA— Todd Politz (@tpolitz) December 22, 2020
Slinger ✊ pic.twitter.com/fWAipSNXi0— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 22, 2020