TigerDetails - Social media reacts to Steve Ensminger retiring from on-field coaching

Social media has been filled with inspiring and heartfelt messages about former LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, who they call "Slinger," after it was officially announced that Ensminger would be retiring from on the field coaching and moving into an analyst role within the program.

Ensminger, who played quarterback for the Tigers under Charles McClendon in the 1970s, just completed his 11th year on the LSU coaching staff, the final three coming as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. Ensminger joined the Tigers in 2010 as tight ends coach. Ensminger also served as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the final eight contests of the 2016 season when Ed Orgeron was elevated to head coach four games into the season.

“Steve gave everything he had to LSU and I will always cherish the time we spent coaching together,” Ed Orgeron said. “Steve treated everyone on the staff and the players on our team like family. He bleeds purple and gold – I don’t know of a better LSU man. From a coaching standpoint, he’s the best. From game-planning to play-calling, Steve was outstanding. He developed our players on the field and he helped mold them into young men off the field. I can’t thank Steve enough for his loyalty and his willingness to do whatever was asked of him.”

Below are a few posts about Ensminger: