Sophomore Tight End Mac Markway has informed Coach Brian Kelly that he will not play for LSU this season. Markway apparently told the team last night, but no further details are available at the moment.

Kelly said, "He has made a decision that he's not gonna play. I don't know what his plans are, whether he's going to transfer, but he informed us last night that he was not going to play at LSU anymore.

Markway was entering his second season with LSU after appearing in 12 games as a true freshman in 2023. He mostly contributed as an extra run blocker and on special teams, getting his first start in the Tigers win over Mississippi State, catching 3 passes for 16 yards and a TD.

We will keep you updated as this situation develops.



