Madison Stokes had three hits and drove in four runs and Adam Hill threw six scoreless innings as South Carolina clinched a series victory by beating LSU 11-4 at Founders Park in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

HOW THEY SCORED

South Carolina first inning – With one out, Carlos Cortes and Stokes singled. Cortes scored on a double by LJ Tolbert. Stokes scored and Tolbert advanced to third on a wild pitch by Ma’Khail Hilliard. After Jonah Bride was hit by a pitch, Tolbert scored on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Justin Row. SOUTH CAROLINA 3, LSU 0

South Carolina second inning – Jacob Olson and Chris Cullen singled. After TJ Hopkins popped out to the pitcher and Cortes flied out to the rightfielder, Olson and Cullen scored on Stokes’ double. Stokes scored on a double by Tolbert. SOUTH CAROLINA 6, LSU 0

South Carolina third inning – Row walked and was forced at second on a ground ball to the shortstop by Noah Campbell. After Olson doubled, Campbell scored on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Cullen. Olson scored on a single by Hopkins. SOUTH CAROLINA 8, LSU 0

South Carolina seventh inning – Bride doubled and scored on a double by Row. SOUTH CAROLINA 9, LSU 0

LSU eighth inning – With one out, Austin Bain doubled. After Zach Watson walked, Bain scored on a single by Daniel Cabrera. Nick Coomes hit a three-run homer over the leftfield fence. SOUTH CAROLINA 9, LSU 4

South Carolina eighth inning – Hopkins singled and moved to second on an error by second baseman Brant Broussard. Cortes walked. Hopkins and Cortes scored on a double by Stokes. SOUTH CAROLINA 11, LSU 4

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Gamecocks, who scored eight runs in the last innings Friday, jumped on Hilliard in the first two innings in the second game of the series. South Carolina had six runs and seven hits in the first two innings. Tolbert had a RBI double in each inning. Stokes had a single in the first and doubled home two runs in the second. The run-scoring hits by Stokes and Tolbert in the second both came with two out. The six runs were more than enough needed by Hill.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

With Hunter Feduccia dealing with a broken bone in his hand, Coomes got a chance to catch the last few innings. Coomes, who had four hits in the Tigers’ loss at Tulane last Wednesday, had their one big hit Saturday. Coomes hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to cut the LSU deficit to five runs at 9-4. The home run by Coomes was his first of the season.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: South Carolina 13, LSU 8

Errors: South Carolina 1, LSU 2

Left on base: LSU 9, South Carolina 8

Walks issued: LSU 2, South Carolina 6

Strikeouts recorded: South Carolina 9, LSU 1

Stolen bases: South Carolina 1, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Austin Bain: 2-for-5, 1 run scored, 2 2B

Nick Coomes: 1-for-1, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Todd Peterson: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB

SOUTH CAROLINA

Madison Stokes: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 2 2B

Jacob Olson: 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, 1 2B

LJ Tolbert: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 2 2B

TJ Hopkins: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Justin Row: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs, 1 2B, 1 BB

Carlos Cortes: 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, 1 BB

Adam Hill: 6 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 7 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Antoine Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Jake Slaughter at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Hilliard was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .The Tigers had no timely hitting against Hill. LSU put a runner in scoring position in five of the six innings thrown by Hill. The Tigers were 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position against Hill. Every player in the LSU lineup had an opportunity to drive in a run in those six innings. Slaughter was 0-for-3 and Duplantis was 0-for-2 in those situations. . .The Tigers went 16 innings without a run in the series before scoring four times in the eighth against reliever Parker Coyne. TJ Shook replaced Coyne after Coomes hit his home run. . .LSU threatened in the ninth when Beau Jordan walked and Broussard singled. Shook got Duplantis to fly out to the centerfielder and Bain to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. . .Todd Peterson relieved Hilliard with two out in the third and pitched the rest of the way. Peterson retired nine of the 11 batters he faced in the fourth through sixth innings. South Carolina had three runs and four hits against Peterson in the final two innings. . .For the second straight game, every Gamecocks starter except for Campbell had a hit. . .Seven of South Carolina’s 13 hits were doubles. . .The Gamecocks were 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position. . .For the first time in its last four trips to Columbia, LSU has lost the series. . .It had been seven years since the Tigers allowed double-digit runs in the first two games of a SEC series. Vanderbilt beat LSU 11-3 and 10-1 in the first two games of their 2011 series. . .No SEC team had scored 11 runs in consecutive games against the Tigers in 12 seasons. Ole Miss beat LSU 11-3 and 11-8 in 2006. . .LSU is 24-16 overall, 9-8 in the SEC. The Tigers are tied with Texas A&M for third place in the Western Division – one-half game behind Arkansas and Ole Miss. . .South Carolina is 22-17 overall, 8-9 in the SEC. The Gamecocks are in fourth place in the Eastern Division. . .The paid attendance was 7,982.

FROM THE LOCKERROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “South Carolina hit Ma’Khail’s curve ball as well as anyone has all year. He wasn’t able to bury his curve ball with two strikes and they were able to take advantage of it. Then, we just couldn’t get runs across. They extended the lead until the deficit was too great for us to overcome.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Central. The LSU-South Carolina game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.