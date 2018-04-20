Logan Chapman and two relief pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as South Carolina defeated LSU 11-0 in the opener of their Southeastern Conference series at Founders Park in Columbia on Friday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

South Carolina second inning – With one out, Carlos Cortes hit a solo home run over the rightfield fence. SOUTH CAROLINA 1, LSU 0

South Carolina fourth inning – Madison Stokes singled and stole second. Stokes advanced to third on an infield single by LT Tolbert. Jonah Bride was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Stokes scored when Justin Row grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. Tolbert scored on a double by TJ Hopkins. SOUTH CAROLINA 3, LSU 0

South Carolina seventh inning – Cortes walked and Stokes singled. Cortes moved to third and pinch-runner Danny Blair went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tolbert. Cortes scored on a single by Bride. Blair scored on a squeeze bunt by Row. SOUTH CAROLINA 5, LSU 0

South Carolina eighth inning – Jacob Olson doubled and scored on a single by Hunter Taylor. After Noah Campbell walked, Taylor scored on a single by Cortes. Matt Williams walked to load the bases. Campbell scored on a sacrifice fly to the centerfielder by Tolbert. Bride walked to load the bases. Row struck out. Cortes, Williams and Bride scored on a triple by Hopkins. SOUTH CAROLINA 11, LSU 0

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

With the Tigers doing nothing at the plate, the game was really decided in the fourth inning when South Carolina scored twice to take a 3-0 lead. An infield single by Tolbert set up the inning. Zack Hess allowed one run to score on a double play ground ball. The second run came across on a two-out double by Hopkins.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hess was the lone player who performed well enough for LSU to have a chance at picking up a victory. Hess delivered a quality start as he gave up three runs in six innings. He yielded a solo homer to Cortes in the first and allowed two more runs in the fourth. Hess pitched out of trouble in both the fifth and sixth innings. He got Bride to hit into a force play with runners at first and second and two out in the fifth. Hess struck out Campbell with two runners on base to end the seventh. The loss dropped Hess’ record to 6-4. He has lost SEC games at Vanderbilt and South Carolina. His teammates scored a total of two runs in those two defeats.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: South Carolina 14, LSU 2

Errors: LSU 0, South Carolina 2

Left on base: South Carolina 9, LSU 7

Walks issued: South Carolina 3, LSU 6

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 7, South Carolina 6

Stolen bases: South Carolina 1, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Zack Hess: 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

SOUTH CAROLINA

Carlos Cortes: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 2B

Jacob Olson: 2-for-3, 1 run scored, 1 2B, 1 BB

Justin Row: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Madison Stokes: 2-for-4, 1 run scored

TJ Hopkins: 2-for-5, 4 RBIs, 1 3B, 1 2B

Logan Chapman: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Antoine Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Jake Slaughter at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Austin Bain at first base. Hunter Feduccia was the catcher and Hess was the pitcher. Daniel Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .Duplantis went 0-for-4 and had his ten-game hitting streak stopped. . .The Tigers’ two hits were singles by Hughes in the third and Bain in the seventh. LSU got only three runners past first base. Bain struck out with a runner on second to end the first. Slaughter grounded out to the pitcher with runners on first and third and two out in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Braden Doughty grounded out with a runner on second to end the game. . .Chapman left the game with the tying run at the plate and two out in the seventh. Sawyer Bridges retired Slaughter on a ground ball back to him to end the threat. . .Bridges pitched the eighth and Hunter Lomas worked the ninth for the Gamecocks. . .Every South Carolina starter except for Campbell had a hit. . .Three Tigers relief pitchers – Cam Sanders, Clay Moffitt and Trent Vietmeier – gave up the eight runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Sanders allowed the two seventh inning runs and was charged with three of the six runs in the eighth. Vietmeier yielded two runs, while Moffiit gave up one run. The three relievers gave up six hits and issued four walks. . .The Gamecocks threw a shutout against the Tigers for just the fourth time since they joined the SEC in 1992. . .The 11-0 setback was LSU’s worst shutout defeat in a SEC game in 17 years. The Tigers lost 13-0 at Mississippi State in 2001. . .LSU is 24-15 overall, 9-7 in the SEC. The Tigers are second in the Western Division – one game behind Arkansas. . .South Carolina is 21-17 overall, 7-9 in the SEC. The Gamecocks are in fifth place in the Eastern Division. . .The paid attendance was 6,952.

UP NEXT

LSU will play South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central. Ma’Khail Hilliard will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-South Carolina game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.