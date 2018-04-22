LT Tolbert’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a tie as South Carolina rallied from a six-run deficit to defeat LSU 8-6 on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park in Columbia and sweep the Southeastern Conference series.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU third inning – Hal Hughes walked and Brandt Broussard reached on an error by third baseman Jonah Bride. Daniel Cabrera hit a three-run homer over the leftfield fence. LSU 3, SOUTH CAROLINA 0

LSU fifth inning – Hughes doubled and advanced to third on a single by Broussard. Hughes scored on a double by Cabrera. After Antoine Duplantis grounded out to the first baseman, Broussard scored and Cabrera moved to third on a wild pitch by Cody Morris. Cabrera scored on a single by Austin Bain. LSU 6, SOUTH CAROLINA 0

South Carolina sixth inning – With one out, Tolbert and Bride singled. Justin Row walked to load the bases. After Jacob Olson fouled out to the catcher, Tolbert scored when pinch-hitter Matt Williams walked. Bride and Row scored on a single by Noah Campbell. Pinch-runner Kyle Jacobsen scored on a single by TJ Hopkins. LSU 6, SOUTH CAROLINA 4

South Carolina seventh inning – With one out, Bride walked. Row hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. LSU 6, SOUTH CAROLINA 6

South Carolina eighth inning – Hopkins singled and Carlos Cortes walked. Cortes was safe at second on a throwing error by the second baseman Broussard on a ground ball by Madison Stokes. Hopkins and Cortes scored on a single by Tolbert. SOUTH CAROLINA 8, LSU 6

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

After giving up a 6-0 lead in the sixth and seventh innings, the Tigers went to their closer Bain to start the eighth. Bain was unable to keep the score tied. After giving up a leadoff single, Bain walked Cortes on four pitches. A throwing error to second base by Broussard on a ground ball permitted South Carolina to load the bases. Tolbert then broke the tie with a two-run hit.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Cabrera and Nick Bush did everything possible to help the Tigers salvage the final game of the series. Cabrera drove in four of LSU’s six runs with a three-run homer in the third and a RBI double in the fifth. Cabrera also had a single in his last at-bat. Pressed into a starting role, Bush tossed five scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked none and struck out seven. The Gamecocks were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position against Bush. Bride flied out to rightfield with two runners on base to end the first. Bush struck out Olson with runners on second and third and two out in the fourth.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: South Carolina 11, LSU 9

Errors: South Carolina 1, LSU 2

Left on base: South Carolina 11, LSU 3

Walks issued: South Carolina 3, LSU 5

Strikeouts recorded: South Carolina 9, LSU 7

Stolen bases: South Carolina 1, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Daniel Cabrera: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 2B

Austin Bain: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Hal Hughes: 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 1 2B, 1 BB

Brandt Broussard: 1-for-4, 2 runs scored

Nick Bush: 5 IP, 3 H, 7 K

SOUTH CAROLINA

TJ Hopkins: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

LJ Tolbert: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored

Noah Campbell: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Jonah Bride: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Justin Row: 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, 1 BB

Cody Morris: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Eddy Demurias: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Bain at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Nick Coomes at first base. Hunter Feduccia was the catcher and Bush was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. Cabrera batted leadoff for the first time. . .Outside of the two innings in which they scored, the Tigers threatened only in the ninth inning. A base-running mistake hurt LSU in that inning. Feduccia walked an pinch-hitter Nick Webre singled. Webre, who represented the tying run, was thrown out trying to extend his hit into a double. Pinch-hitter Bryce Jordan struck out and Broussard popped out to end the game. . .Gamecocks relief pitchers Demurias and Sawyer Bridges combined for 4.2 innings of scoreless ball. . .Four LSU relievers allowed the eight runs in three innings. Devin Fontenot left the based loaded and two out in the sixth. Matthew Beck walked in a run and gave up a two-run single to Campbell and a RBI single by Hopkins. Campbell’s hit was his first of the series. Beck issued a one-out walk in the eighth. Taylor Petersen replaced Beck and yielded the game-tying home run to Row. Then, Bain allowed the two eighth-inning runs. . .John Kodros was the one effective relief pitcher. He entered the game in the eighth with runners on second and third and one out. Kodros got outs on a ground ball and a fly ball with no runs scoring. . .The Tigers were swept by a SEC team for the first time in four seasons. LSU dropped all three games at Florida in 2014. . .The Gamecocks swept the Tigers for the first time in 12 years. South Carolina took all three games from LSU at The Box in 2006, Smoke Laval’s final season as coach. . .The Tigers are 24-17 overall, 9-9 in the SEC. LSU is tied with Auburn and Texas A&M for third place in the Western Division – one game behind Arkansas and Ole Miss. . .The Gamecocks are 23-17 overall, 9-9 in the SEC. South Carolina is in fourth place in the Eastern Division. . .The paid attendance was 7,141.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Lamar at The Box on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. The Cardinals (13-26) played Abilene Christian in Beaumont on Sunday afternoon. Lamar won the first two games of the Southland Conference series. AJ Labas will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Lamar game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.