Today we'll take a look at some of Bet MGM's futures with a look at LSU's lines and where some of the best value is in regard to the Tigers in 2023.

With the start of camp right around the corner we're gearing up for another exciting year of college football. LSU head coach Brian Kelly enters his second year in Baton Rouge, can he harness some of the second-year magic that other second-year head coaches have witnessed in Baton Rouge over the last 6 months?

The Tigers come into this season ranked 16th in the AP poll, 15th in the coaches poll. They're ranked in the midst of teams like Oregon, Oregon State, and Kansas State. While those teams play in other Power Five conferences, they pale in comparison to the SEC.

While taking a look at Bet MGM's NCAA Football futures, LSU's season win total stuck out. 9.5 is a healthy number for a 12-game season. It shouldn't come as a surprise since they'll be favored in every game except one.

The season opener against Florida State is the first of only two games vs higher ranked opponents and will be the first hurdle to clear for those taking the over.

The biggest threat to winning 10 games comes from within. Whether injuries, chemistry, or poor play/execution, this team will be its own worst enemy.

LSU is known for dropping an inexplicable loss right before or after an improbable win. Of all the futures available on Bet MGM for LSU, this is probably the most attainable.

Side note: the Tigers have the second-best odds to win the SEC West, and third best odds to win the entire SEC.