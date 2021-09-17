Staff Predictions: LSU vs Central Michigan

PICK: LSU 41, Central Michigan 17

LSU should get its second win in a row but the Tigers are facing slightly stiffer competition than McNeese State with running back Lew Nichols III rushing for over 200 yards total in his first two games. Ed Orgeron called the tailback a challenge LSU would have to deal with. With that being said, LSU has to right the ship and continue improving each week as the SEC opener against Mississippi State is up next. -- Julie Boudwin

PICK: LSU 37, Central Michigan 24

LSU thankfully looked better in its home opener against McNeese State last week, but still left plenty to be desired. And the level of competition rises back to the FBS level this week. I do think we see the Tigers' offense speed up some and take a few more shots down the field. But the offensive line and running game both remained inconsistent — at best — against the Cowboys and remain concerning entering this week. I think we'll see LSU hit its pivotal 100-yard on the ground despite remaining hit-or-miss in that facet. And while the Chippewas will take advantage of some continued purple-and-gold protection issues, they won't bring an effective enough pass-rush to Baton Rouge to keep their hosts from reaching the high 30s or low 40s. On the flip side, we'll see how LSU's pass-rush can carry its momentum over against a stronger offensive line with the benefit of a better rushing attack. Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, Andre Anthony, B.J. Ojulari and co. should continue to be a team strength. But they may not get to the CMU passers quite as many times as they got to Cody Orgeron, and Jim McElwain's offense will have a few more opportunities to test Tigers' safeties and coverage issues. I'm expecting Central Michigan to have LSU truly on upset alert down to the wire, but to hang around enough and take advantage of enough of the Tigers' continued issues that the feeling entering SEC play remains more concerned than encouraged. — Jerit Roser



