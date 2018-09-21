No. 6 LSU returns to action for the first time since cracking the top-10, and it will do so in the friendly confines of Tiger Stadium. A sold-out crowd is expected in Baton Rouge on Saturday with Louisiana Tech (2-0) coming to town. The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week and will look to ruin LSU’s national momentum. The 3-0 Tigers are off to their best start since 2015 when they opened the year with seven consecutive losses. Here’s how the TigerDetails staff views the LSU-Louisiana Tech tilt:

Jerit Roser

Keys to the game: The faster LSU can take control of the game, the better. And you would hope last week's comeback may have finally broken the team through its early-season second-half struggles. A few areas in which the Tigers have performed well and might need to again would be: protecting the football and not giving away turnovers, getting off the field on defensive third downs to help limit opponents' opportunities, and winning the punting game for field position. And I'm interested to see Louisiana Tech's passing attack against a banged-up LSU secondary, as well as how the Tigers' offensive line handles the Bulldogs' pass rush.

Prediction: Louisiana Tech has the potential to be a bigger threat than many fans might realize or want to admit. The Bulldogs (2-0) have won their past five games dating back to last November, including a DXL Frisco Bowl rout of SMU, and have put some scares into SEC opponents in recent years. Coach Skip Holtz's crew also catches LSU on the heels of an emotional road victory and with some nicked-up standouts at key positions such as defensive back and offensive line. That said, I think the young Tigers — now as confident as ever on the heels of upsetting Auburn, but also seeming to keep all the correct focus and work ethic — take care of business as their offense continues to improve in its consistency and the defense remains largely stout. LSU 34, Louisiana Tech 23

Sam Spiegelman

Keys to the game: LSU sorted out its pass protection issue by shifting Austin Deculus over to right tackle. Now, Saahdiq Charles is questionable against Louisiana Tech, which might ultimately ruin the progress the line made last Saturday in Jordan-Hare. Badara Traore will need to step up, especially considering how much respect coach Ed Orgeron has for Jaylon Ferguson. Elsewhere, the Tigers’ +7 mark in the turnover margin has been critical to their success. Joe Burrow has been careful with the football and has avoided costly mistakes, while the defense has been aggressive in setting up scoring opportunities. If that continues, then LSU should be able to handle business.

Prediction: After knocking off Miami in the opener, LSU came out flat against Southeastern. Will that same letdown occur after the huge win against Auburn? Orgeron has tried to instill a sense of focus in his team and has emphasized them even stronger this week. Louisiana Tech is awfully talented and has had an added week to prepare for the Tigers. LSU should be able to establish the run, take some shots down field and be able to contain this offense, so long that it executes the game plan well. Even with Ole Miss on the schedule next Saturday, a packed crowd inside of Tiger Stadium should be enough to keep LSU focused on the task at hand. LSU 40, Louisiana Tech 17

Jimmy Smith