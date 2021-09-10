Staff Predictions: LSU vs McNeese State

Ed Orgeron and his LSU Tigers will be in Tiger Stadium this weekend against McNeese State, in what will be the home opener for the 2021 season. The Tigers are looking to move forward after a bad loss to UCLA on national television last week. McNeese State, led by former LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Frank Wilson, are also in search of their first victory following a 42-36 loss to West Florida last weekend. The TigerDetails staff gives us their staff picks and keys to the game.

PICK: LSU 45, McNeese State 10 LSU should be able to get its first win of the season at home Saturday night against McNeese State. Ed Orgeron’s stout defensive line will be chasing his son, Cody Orgeron, all night as he’s the QB for the Cowboys. And it won’t matter if it’s family vs. family: LSU is ticked off about losing to UCLA last week and the Tigers are hungry to make their corrections and get better. Ed Orgeron said it best during his Thursday press conference, they’re ready to get the losing taste out their mouth and feeling out their gut. Look for the Tigers to make adjustments, play younger players and roll McNeese. -- Julie Boudwin

PICK: LSU 45, McNeese State 13 The in-state matchup full of familial and friendly ties on the evening the stadium and campus re-open themselves from most of the restrictions that limited crowds and atmosphere last fall. Saturday should feel the most "normal" game day we've seen since the national championship season, and an energized Tigers should come out fast against the over-matched Cowboys and provide a performance in the home opener closer to expectations and hopes than they could in last week's season opener. I'm particularly excited to see the purple-and-gold defensive front and the young skill players on offense. LSU might not look perfect — and I won't be surprised if McNeese burns its hosts for a couple explosive plays — but it should still be a a notable step in the right direction and something to build upon before SEC play begins later this month.