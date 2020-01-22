Standout 2022 DB Bryce Anderson locked in with LSU
SAN ANTONIO — One of the top prospects in the Lone Star State for the 2022 class enters his junior year already committed.Bryce Anderson, a hybrid defensive back capable of lining up at corner, nic...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news