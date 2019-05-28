Atlanta—A plethora of Louisiana prospects and LSU targets competed in a star-studded Pylon 7-on-7 National Championship in Atlanta this weekend. Multiple age divisions competed for the trophies, with the Louisiana Bootleggers 15U team ultimately winning the title in a competitive overtime championship game against the Miami Immortals, a south Florida powerhouse program. T.J. Finley (EPS Blaze): LSU quarterback commit T.J. Finley brought his undermanned EPS Blaze team to the event and led them to the No. 2 seed after a 3-0 start in pool play prior to losing in the second round on elimination day in a 1-point defeat to a Louisiana Bootleggers team led by wide receiver Koy Moore and Major Burns. Finley was extremely impressive the entire weekend showing off tremendous accuracy and consistency to go with NFL level arm strength. Finley turned in possibly the best quarterback performance at the event and continues to show signs of improvement in his game. The scoop: Finley appears to be fairly locked in with LSU at the moment. His family is still keeping an open line of communication with some schools, but his efforts in helping LSU secure top prospects from around the country is all one needs to see to get an understanding of where his mind is at the moment. Finley took time to get in the ear of LSU targets Koy Moore and Major Burns at the event. It looks like Moore and Finley are building a really good bond.

Koy Moore (Louisiana Bootleggers): Whoa! Moore wrapped his 7-on-7 career in legendary fashion. He will go down as one of the most dominant receivers to ever play on the circuit, with this past weekend only adding to his impressive body of work. Moore was simply awesome this weekend, showing off his tremendous skill level and elite ability to attack the ball. Every team he faced focused on Moore by bracketing him, always having safeties over the top and rolling coverage to his side, but it did not matter. His skill level and tremendous hands allowed him to secure grab after grab for his Bootleggers' team. The scoop: Moore is taking his time in sorting through his recruitment. LSU continues to fight for position as schools from far and wide attempt to lure Moore to their programs. Arizona State and Oregon seem to be making headway with the star receiver, as LSU continues to explain their reasoning for him joining what would be a four-receiver class in Baton Rouge. That appears to be one of the bigger divides at the moment.

Tyree Skipper (Coastline Stars): The Gulf Coast-based program has a strong contingent of New Orleans' players annually and this year was no exception. Sophie B. Wright safety Tyree Skipper was one of those players and was a vital part of the defense's success, which helped lead the team on a semifinals run before falling to powerhouse Los Angeles-based program Ground Zero. The scoop: Skipper has great size, range, instincts and ball skills, which allowed him to make numerous plays throughout the weekend. Skipper's recruitment does not match his ability, which should change over the next month. There are signs that LSU caught wind of Skipper's performance, which could result in something to monitor in coming weeks.

BIG interception in the end zone by Sophie B. Wright safety Tyree Skipper for Coastline. pic.twitter.com/MacXgFUJ8Q — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) May 27, 2019

Cullan Ziegler (Coastline Stars): Ziegler was sensational for his team and turned in two game sealing interceptions during their semi-final run. Ziegler has great length, springs in his feet and plays the ball extremely well. His fluidity, size and ball skills make him one of the state's best sleeper prospects.

Cullan Ziegler with the INT to take the game in ot.... and WON, great weekend for the @COASTLINESTARS @JeritRoser pic.twitter.com/eDCRRlKmYy — Gerald Ziegler II (@ZieglerIi) May 28, 2019

Major Burns (Louisiana Bootleggers): Burns did not have his best showing this weekend, but he showed all the tools and ability to deserve his rising status as one of the nation's best cornerback prospects. Burns was good in press coverage and was often responsible for covering the opponent's best receiver for much of the weekend, where he excelled on most occasions. His issues were related to mental lapses more than ability, which was rare to see, but understandable for a 16-year old prospect. The scoop: Burns absolutely blew up this spring, with Oklahoma, Florida and LSU emerging as the favorites in recent months. Oklahoma grabbed a lead in April, but it feels like LSU has closed the gap and may have a lead at the moment. The Tigers only want two cornerbacks in this class, and Burns looks like the most likely option at this point.

Nice pass breakup in the end zone by #LSU target Major Burns (@majorburns6), of Madison Prep. pic.twitter.com/zTw9aqJ7JZ — Jerit Roser (@JeritRoser) May 27, 2019

Korian Wilson (Coastline Stars): This Alabama prospect was sensational for his Coastline Stars defense, which was a stellar group for much of the weekend. Wilson secured four interceptions on the weekend, including two really impressive plays. The scoop: Wilson's recruitment does not seem to match his talent level, as the rising senior is still trying to garner the type of attention a prospect of his caliber is able to draw.

Another one 💰 pic.twitter.com/LZxEIutB1g — K D U B ² (@KorianWilson) May 28, 2019

Trophy in The Boot: The impressive Bootleggers 15U team went undefeated on the weekend in a loaded event. The team was led by 2023 quarterback sensation Eli Holstein, who is the brother of 2020 St. Thomas More quarterback Caleb Holstein. Eli wrote his first book this weekend in what should end up being a storied career. The 6-feet-2, athletic 14-year old was sensational throughout the tournament. He was throwing to the future of Louisiana recruiting this weekend, as the team loaded up with the state's premier 2021 and 2022 stars. 2021 Comeaux wide receiver Malik Nabers has been sensational on the circuit this year and was one of the best receivers at the event. Nabers is starting to draw attention from the likes of LSU, Georgia among other premier programs. Not to be outdone, 2022 St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston continues to prove he is a premier prospect. Preston was the recipient of a 40-yard touchdown pass from Eli Holstein in an extra session to secure the trophy for his Bootleggers team. Look for Preston to expand on his offer list this summer, with LSU, Mississippi State and many others preparing to offer. TJ Finley isn't the only specimen at Ponchatoula High School. 2022 athlete Jacoby Matthews, who recently received an offer from LSU, is one of the top prospects in the state, regardless of class. Matthews played wide receiver for the team and was vital to the team's overall success. Eric Randall Jr. is a rising 2021 defensive back whose skillset is starting to catch up to his athleticism. He played field corner for the Bootleggers for much of this tournament, and it was his best performance of the season. The 15-year old has a tremendous amount of upside, and he is garnering looks from LSU and many others.