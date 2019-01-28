Here is a rundown of the guys that stood out in the 5 hours of action we covered on Sunday.

Keilon Brown

Brown is in the middle of baseball season, which can really alter a quarterbacks mechanics and throwing motion, but he was pretty sharp on Sunday. He put nice zip on his balls, the accuracy was there for the most part and his mechanics were fairly sharp. It was a strong outing for one of the region's best signal callers.

Caleb Holstein

Holstein was spectacular in the state championship game in December and it looks like he may continue to shine during the camp season. He is an effortless passer with a strong arm and good mechanics. He rolled in from a long road trip unsure if he was going to participate, only to deliver dimes on a routine basis. He is starting to build some momentum in his recruitment and that will likely continue in the future.

Jeremiah Harris

This Scotlandville scat-back can really go. He is electric in space and was a tough cover for any and all defenders in his way. Harris is the type of player that can dominate the 7on7 circuit, due to his exceptional quickness and ability to create separation.

Koy Moore

There hasn't been a receiver as skilled as Moore come through these parts since Jarvis Landry. Moore's understanding of the position is so obvious that he spends most of his time teaching other kids eager to match his ability. He is a precise route runner for a high school prospect and possesses the quickness to create separation, the hands to reel in tough pass after tough pass and the competitive spirit to take on any and all challengers.

Makholven Sonn

Sonn is a really versatile and skilled football player, especially when you take his offseason focus on baseball into account, making him a part-time football player. He excelled in 1-on-1's, showing sharp route running and the ability to get in and out of his breaks. Sonn also took some reps at cornerback, and while his technique was questionable at times, he showed the suddenness, fluid hips and quick feet that would allow him to become a full time cornerback down the road.

Chris Hilton

This budding star is raw, but he has a ton of upside. He struggles with some of the nuances of playing the position--beating press coverage, not giving tells in his route running etc.--but the things he can do from an athletic standpoint are elite. Hilton showed an explosive get-off and the ability to track deep balls down to make a play, but he struggled a tad when asked to run precise routes on the bottom half of the route tree. He is still extremely young and should turn into a top 100 prospect in the country.

Donovan Johnson

Whoa! New Orleans continues to churn out prospects and Johnson should be one of the more sought after kids in the 2020 class from the area. He is very long, pushing 6-feet-2 with long arms, but also possesses some quick twitch, coverage skills and the ability to play the ball in the air. Johnson's recruitment is heating up, but I expect to be a multiple alarm fire in the near future. This kid can flat out play.

Kaine Williams

When all is said and done, Williams will end up being considered for the top slot in the state rankings. He is long, fluid, extremely athletic and has a ton of upside. He played cornerback for the entire day, showing off some impressive coverage skills for a full-time safety, which was something I wasn't sure he possessed. The sky is the limit for this young man.

Altoine Taylor

Warren Easton football players are feisty and scrappy, rarely backing down from a challenge, as was the case with 2020 5-9 cornerback. Taylor showed quick feet, solid technique and fared well against bigger opponents.

Sam Kenerson

This high school quarterback split time at receiver and cornerback on Sunday and was extremely impressive at both positions. Kenerson is a magnificent athlete with speed, toughness, drive, smarts and skill. He is a Division-I prospect on either side of the ball and was stellar on Sunday. Expect to hear Kenerson's name pop up quite often in the future.

Nicholas Turner

2020 Brother Martin cornerback Nicholas Martin had a strong showing on Sunday. He showed patience in coverage that he hasn't exhibited in the past, while being able to recover utilizing his great speed. Martin was easily one of the top overall performers on the day, winning the vast majority of his reps from start to finish. Tulane jumped in with an offer as soon as the showcase ended.

Alijah Hamilton

Hamilton may be the most sound defensive back in the state, despite being a 2021 prospect. He has a tremendous feel for the game and is way ahead of the technical aspect of the game. He is comfortable in press and off coverage and is great in zone. This kid will play major college football and should garner double-digit offers in time. He was exceptional on this day.

Chris Daigre

Scotlandville routinely puts out tremendous football players and they have another one in scrappy Chris Daigre. He excelled at cornerback on this day, but his film and abilities would make for an excellent college safety as well. He was physical at the line, patient and solid in his technical application.

Other standouts:

Quinton Cage, safety, Rummel, 2020

Rashaan Duke, WR, Northlake Christian, 2020

Quincy Brown, WR, Destrehan, 2020