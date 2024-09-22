Star LSU LB Harold Perkins out for the season with an ACL injury

Multiple reports state that LSU's star linebacker, Harold Perkins, will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with an ACL injury.

Perkins played 54 snaps in Saturday's win over UCLA before exiting the game early. He tried to layout a Bruin's receiver, but it was Perkins who took the brunt of the hit and was down on the field for a couple minutes before he was assisted off the field by the medical staff. Perkins then went to the blue injury tent before he slowly walked to the locker room before the game was over.

Even though the numbers haven't been what we all expected this season, Perkins was still the leader of this Tigers defense. He was awarded the No. 7 jersey right before the season started and was looking to have a massive junior season before potentially entering the NFL Draft this spring.

In Blake Baker's new scheme, Perkins was used as a weak side linebacker for the first couple weeks, but after some defensive struggles, they moved him to strong side, which allowed Whit Weeks, Greg Penn and Perkins to all be on the field at once. In four games, Perkins totaled 17 tackles, six run stops, 1.5 tackles for loss and allowed just 24 yards in coverage.

Perkins now joins Princeton Malbrue, Jacobian Guillory and John Emery Jr. as Tigers who are out for the season. It's another huge loss for the Tigers defense, which can't really afford to lose anybody else.