BATON ROUGE, La. -- Saturday night’s 42-10 stomping of Rice marked the final game inside Tiger Stadium for 18 senior football players. Quietly, it could spell the end for several highly touted underclassmen eligible for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Among those that fit that umbrella is star junior linebacker Devin White.

White, a projected first-round pick come May, has not yet made a decision regarding his future. Whether he elects to return for his senior year, which he hinted at earlier this month when he poetically suggested LSU could beat Alabama in 2019 due to his high school’s ability to knock off its archrival his senior year.

Yet again, White continued to straddle that line of uncertainty about what 2019 will hold following LSU’s victory and, possibly, his last game in Baton Rouge.

“I soak up every game and take my time with the Tiger Walk because I treat it like my last,” White said. “I’m thankful for the fans that come here to support us early. I take photos with everyone, shake everyone’s hand on the right side. Other than that, I be me. I love this university. It help me out a lot, gave me a lot of opportunities coming from a small town. I cherish everything and I stay humble about it.”

White, continuing to feed into the narrative about his future in either college football or the NFL, added that he could understand why some of the seniors were emotional following the game because they were saying goodbye to Tiger Stadium.

“I didn’t see nobody cry, and that’s a good thing, but if they did, I could understand why,” White said. “It’s the greatest stadium in American, the greatest fans in America. Knowing that they couldn’t do it anymore, I wouldn’t blame them.”