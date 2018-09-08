Stephen Sullivan brings down Hail Mary catch in the end zone
BATON ROUGE, La. -- A quiet second quarter ends in spectacular fashion.
With 5 seconds remaining in the first half, quarterback Joe Burrow tossed up a 40-yard pass to wideout Stephen Sullivan, who somehow came down with the catch. The touchdown extended LSU's lead to 24-0 at intermission.
The score was Burrow's third of the game and second through the air. It marked Sullivan's first touchdown of the 2018 season and second reception of the game.
Joe Burrow with the Hail Mary! 👀 pic.twitter.com/PHXkyrfDv4— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 9, 2018