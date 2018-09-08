BATON ROUGE, La. -- A quiet second quarter ends in spectacular fashion.

With 5 seconds remaining in the first half, quarterback Joe Burrow tossed up a 40-yard pass to wideout Stephen Sullivan, who somehow came down with the catch. The touchdown extended LSU's lead to 24-0 at intermission.

The score was Burrow's third of the game and second through the air. It marked Sullivan's first touchdown of the 2018 season and second reception of the game.