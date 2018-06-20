The 6-foot-1, 185 pound cornerback out of Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham took a step back, evaluated different schools, and on Wednesday, the nation's best truly committed to LSU over Florida and Texas .

Derek Stingley Jr. committed to LSU once before. The Tigers were the first school to offer him, it was his childhood dream to play for the home-state team and he kind of got caught up in the moment.

I know I can’t please everyone.. In my heart I truly feel this is the right place for me. I’m all in! 100% committed! Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/CX7exqfMww

"I took my official visits to really get a good look at Florida and Texas, then thought about things, and about two weeks ago, I really knew it was LSU," said Stingley.

"There are a lot of reasons I love LSU, but the main thing is coach Corey Raymond. We have built a strong relationship over a long period of time. We have really gotten to know each other. I am relaxed around him, we can talk about anything and I know he will be there for me at any time. Our connection is what really pushed LSU to the top.

"The first time I committed to LSU was more off excitement. It was my first offer, I always wanted to play for LSU and I did not think about it at all.

"This commitment is completely different. I took my time. I put more time into it and really looked at other schools. I got caught up in the hype before and I did not know anything about recruiting or other schools. I know all I need to know now and LSU is the school for me. I am done now and I will not visit any other schools.

"When I told the LSU coaches about my decision, they were excited and they talked about how they want to keep building this class. We all want to bring a National Championship back to LSU.

"I think we are close. It we keep all the top guys in the Boot this class, then we could be very close. I will recruit some for sure, but I am not going to force LSU on guys if they don't feel it. If they want to hear what I have to say, I will definitely talk to them about LSU.

"If we keep the talent in the Boot this class, then I will say that this will be the best class ever to come through LSU. I think that could happen."